Lewis David Allen, Jr., age 61, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home following a long illness. He was born October 30, 1957 in Clark County to the late Lewis David Allen Sr. and Cleta Witt Allen. He was a former employee of the Ravenna Greenhouse, BP Service Station, and Quality Manufacturing. He attended the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and was a former member of the Jaycees. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by three sisters: Betty Louise Brooks of Estill Co., Wanda (James) Hare of Florida, and Norma (Glen) Roark of Alabama; three nephews: Johnny Brooks Jr., Stewart (Dawn) Sheckler, and William Flint Childers; one niece: Michelle (Ed) Tipton, and several great nieces and nephews, as well as several great-great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were conducted Thursday, May 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Steward Sheckler.

Gary Lee Isaacs, 72, of Richmond, passed away May 2nd after a long illness with his family by his side. Gary attended Lexington Road Church of God, in Richmond. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Charlie Isaacs and Bertha Parsons Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Darryl Isaacs and Billy C. Newton. Gary was a retired Union Ironwork, Local #70.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Isaacs; a son, Chad (and wife Kimberly) Isaacs; and a grandson, HA Corpsman Austin Lee Isaacs.

There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m., May 19, at the Lexington Road Church of God.

Russell W. Howard, 44, passed away Wednesday. Russell was a native of Killeen, Texas, the son of Mike and Connie Powell. He was truck driver, and a member of Providence Baptist Church, and a United States Marine Corp Veteran.

Survivors other than his parents include his daughters Mercedes Howard, Paige Matthews, and Makayla Howard; his brothers Carl Anthony Miles, Nathan Scott Howard, and Mike Duane Powell Jr.; his sister Amanda Roxann Powell.

Services were held at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial was in the Powell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Thomas, Randy Rice, Tony Miles, Nathan Howard, Mike Powell Jr., and Amanda Powell. Honorary pallbearer was Johnny Townsend.

Willard Lee Puckett, age 88, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a short illness. He was born January 19, 1931 in Estill County to the late Allen and Elizabeth Crouch Puckett. He was a carpenter and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine Moreland Puckett; a son, Nicholas Ray Puckett, of Madison Co.; two sisters, Beatrice West, of Estill Co. and Jenny Lou Berry, of Jackson Co.; six grandchildren, Andy Lee Conner, Ronnie Wayne Story, Christopher Puckett, Dennis Puckett, Denise Puckett and Joshua Puckett and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vanessa Gayle Puckett Taylor, two sisters; Ida B. West and Sally Markland, and one brother, James Puckett.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial was in the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Henry Crouch, Andrew Conner, Josh Puckett, Dennis Puckett, Andy Conner and Richard Johnson. Bill Rogers served as an honorary pallbearer.

Dwight Newton, age 84, passed away on May 9, 2019. Dwight was born December 14, 1934 in Irvine, KY to the late Ernest and Martha Jane Henry Newton. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired in maintenance from UK.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Edith Howell Newton in February 2016 and brothers James, Ernest and Daniel Newton.

Dwight is survived by his daughters Jacqueline Newton, Pamela Newton, Janet Lauren Sangster and Darlena Davila; grandchildren Bridgit Christian, Nicole Sipos; great-grandchildren Natalie Sipos, Maddox, Brody and Noah Christian; sisters Cynthia Lucille Beam, Ada Tanner, Alice Johns and Carolyn Feck.

Funeral services for Dwight Newton were on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville.

Joseph Wayne Rogers, age 46, of Vada Drive in Irvine, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Marcum & Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born July 31, 1972 in Fayette County to George Kenneth Rogers, Jr. and Mary Carol Davidson Rogers. He was a former truck driver and lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife DaMeita Pendergest Rogers of Estill County; his parents, George and Mary Carol Rogers of Estill County; a daughter, V. Shawnee Rogers, a son, Trevor Wayne Rogers; four sisters: Tammie (Dwight) Smith of Estill Co., Lisa (Doug) Collier of Estill Co., Estella Carol Rogers of Madison Co., and Becky (Josh) Jewell of Madison Co; one brother, George Kenneth (Sylvia) Rogers III of Fayette County, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, May 15 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kevin Turpin and Bro. Tim Hoffman. Burial followed in the Rogers Cemetery.

Henry Burnam Sandidge II, 90, of Nicholasville, husband of Rosetta Kay Freeman Sandidge, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital after suffering a debilitating fall. Born April 24, 1929, in Stanford, Kentucky, he was the son of the late George and Marguerite Tarkington Sandidge. He attended public schools in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

Henry was the retired owner and president of his electrical contracting company, Sandidge Incorporated. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington where he met his wife, Rosetta, at High Point, the ministry for singles. He and Rosetta would have celebrated 38 years of marriage on July 12 of this year. Henry was a U.S. veteran; he loved his country and served as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War era. He was a University of Kentucky Fellow and an ardent supporter of UK football and basketball. Henry was a Mason and served as master and past master of Hart Lodge #61 in Nicholasville. He was named a Kentucky Colonel in 1967 by Governor Edward Breathitt. In retirement, Henry’s passions were playing golf, following the UK Wildcats, making annual trips to Florida, and visiting with family at Fox.

Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and a caring and supportive friend to all who knew him. He never met a stranger. In addition to his wife Rosetta, he is survived by two sons, Henry Sandidge and wife Donna from Rockvale, Tennessee, and Juneau Calmes and wife Mary from Georgetown. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeana Lattus and husband Adrian, Greg Sandidge and wife Rachel, Claire Calmes, and Devon Calmes and three great-grandchildren, Ellie Jo, Karina, and Lincoln.

Henry also leaves to mourn his passing a brother-in-law, Phillip Freeman and wife Gail, Irvine; sister-in-law, Linda Freeman, Manchester; nieces, Candy Jackson and Kim Freeman; nephews, Brandon, Casey, and Christopher Freeman, Joe, Bill, and David Allen Johnson, Herby and Don Vongruenigen, David, Terry, Mark, Bobby, and Jim Sandidge; a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins; and many friends including his golfing buddies at Lone Oak Golf Course, particularly Pete Myers and Charles Fugate.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Vongruenigen Rouse and Mary Johnson; two brothers, Howard and George Sandidge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse and Mary Freeman; and brother-in-law, Glenn Freeman.

Funeral services for Henry will be held on Friday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Toler Funeral Home, Irvine. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Contributions in Henry’s memory may be made to the College of Education Excellence Fund at the University of Kentucky (Address: Office of the Dean College of Education University of Kentucky 103 Dickey Hall Lexington, KY 40506-0017)

Mildred Wood, age 93, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. She was born March 19, 1926 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Millard Mansfield and Myrtle Modell Short. She was a housewife and gardener and a member of the Corinth Christian Church. She had lived in Estill Co. all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mossie Vick Wood. She is survived by three daughters, Donna Curtin of Champagne, OH, Terrie Bond of Winchester and Vickie Wood of Irvine; two brothers, Melvin Mansfield and Ronald Mansfield; six grandchildren, Joshua Carter, Jessica Wood, Whitney Bond, Oliver Bond, Dustan Curtin and Daphney Curtin; six great grandchildren including a very special great grandchild, Chloie Madison Faith Osborne along with her fur baby, Bella Grace

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Mae Richardson, Pearl Freeman, Alsie Merritt and five brothers; Roy, Clyde, Gene, Junior and Earl Mansfield.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Linville Dunaway. Burial was at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sonny Woosley, Ezra Freeman, Jamie Freeman, Gary Freeman, Jeff Freeman and Millard Richardson.