Body Fitness Classes Ending

The Body Fitness exercise classes that have been taking place on Monday and Wednesday mornings at the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office will end on May 22, 2019.

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

Democratic Executive Committee

The Democratic Executive Committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Estill County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21st. If, due to weather, the Pickin’ in the Park Concert must be moved inside to the library’s meeting room, we will meet in the basement of the Irvine United Methodist Church across the street. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library (Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught) Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Meeting

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m., at Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given by Tony White from the Estill County Ministerial Association. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 97 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Lions Club Spring Pancake Breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will have their spring pancake breakfast in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at 270 Main Street on Saturday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are still $5; ages 3 and under are free. On the menu are scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee. Watch for the big yellow sign on the street outside the church and we’ll see you there. Thanks for supporting your Estill County Lions Club.

Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk

In memory of Josh Teegarden, who was killed while serving on the mission field, the Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held on May 18, 2019 at Easy Walker Park in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m. After May 1, the fee will be $25. All who register will receive a t-shirt. Awards will be given to the top female and male racers in eight categories. For more information, or to register, call Bill or Pam Teegarden at 606-748-8456 or email wgteegarden@yahoo.com or sarah.teegarden@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

Walk Slim is held at the Estill County Public Library at 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. If the weather is pretty they will venture outside to walk. If you are interested in joining, please just drop by the library at 5 and walk your way to a healthier life.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.