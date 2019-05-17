Irvine Free Methodist 100th Year

The Irvine Free Methodist Church is celebrating 100 years of serving Estill Countians on June 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow on the grounds. Several pastors from years past will be in attendance, as well as many people who used to go to the church. We invite anyone who used to go to the Irvine Free Methodist Church in the past to attend on this day. If you wish to bring a covered dish that would be appreciated.

Concert at Calvary Baptist

The Bobby Bowen Family will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. Bobby was a member of the MidSouth Boys for many years, which began the genre of Christian Country Music. Now he is traveling with his family all across the country. We invite everyone and all churches to join us on that Sunday night for a wonderful night of music and worship.

Freedom and Fire Tour

The Freedom and Fire Tour will be coming to Hope on the Hill Ministries. Ray and Sue Yackell are a husband and wife team from Texas that flow in the prophetic and healing anointing. They will be here Saturday, May 25, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Please join us at Hope on the Hill Ministries, 3905 Richmond Rd., Irvine.

House of Prayer Singing

The House of Prayer will have a singing on May 25th at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be the Christian Pilgrims and the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

New Bethel Revival

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 at Barnes Mountain will be having revival services May 27 through 31. A different preacher will be speaking each night. Services begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.