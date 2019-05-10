By Blain Click

CV&T Sports Reporter

Region Runner up Anglers Chase Rawlings and Micah Adams are pictured with Greg Adams and Coach Hopper Osborne

The Bass Fishing Engineers traveled to Cave Run Lake on April 27th for the regional tournament. There were a total of 93 boats competing for a spot in the KHSAA State Tournament. The top 17 boats advance to KY Lake on May 10-11 for a shot at the state title. The Engineers took six boats to the region with two of those boats eventually qualifying for the state tournament. Chris Wise and Lucas Puckett finished 15th while Chase Rawlins and Micah Adams finished runner up in the region. With no seniors, these four juniors are the leaders of the team. The Engineers have had a tremendous year under new coach Chris “Hopper” Osborne with two teams already qualifying for the KHSAA State Tournament and two teams qualifying for the SAF national finals. There is also one remaining tournament to qualify for the KBN State. One team is already locked into the KBN State and another one is sitting in fourth in total points and is looking like a strong candidate for the event. Osborne said it takes everyone to make this possible and would like to thank all the help and support along with the sponsors that have helped get the team to where they are.