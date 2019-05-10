We lost our beautiful mother, Jessie Mae Brandenburg, on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was as lovely in her heart as she was beautiful on the outside. She had a smile for everyone she met. She was easy going, loving and true friend. She was always by your side when you needed her with her wisdom and hugs. She was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was truly one of a kind. We will miss her until we join her in Heaven.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clayton Brandenburg; her son, Jerry Brandenburg and his wife & beloved daughter-in-law, Pam Covey Brandenburg; her grandsons, Theodore (Coty) West, Benjamin W. West and Shane Brandenburg; one sister, Barbara Ann Anglan and four brothers; Buford, Clark, William and Chuck Hardy.

She is survived by four daughters, Lena Rhodus, of Louisiana; Alverta Farris, of Estill Co.; Teresa Gail (Ed) Hughes, of Texas and Rene B. West, of Madison Co.; one son, Ronald Clay Brandenburg, of Tennessee; two sisters, Irene Hicks, of Oklahoma and Lois Walters, of Jessamine Co.; two brothers, Bert Hardy, of Fayette Co. and J.T. Hardy, of Missouri; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, May 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Bill VanWinkle and Bro. Timothy Roberts. Burial was in the Flatwoods Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ronald Brandenburg, Timothy Witt, Jeremy Brandenburg, Rob DeSpain, Trent DeSpain and Brian Hughes.

Lewis David Allen Jr., age 61, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home following a long illness. He was born October 30, 1957 in Clark County to the late Lewis David Allen Sr. and Cleta Witt Allen. He was a former employee of the Ravenna Greenhouse, BP Service Station, and the Quality Manufacture. He attended the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and was a former member of the Jaycees. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by three sisters, Betty Louise Brooks Estill Co., Wanda (James) Hare Florida, Norma (Glen) Roark Alabama; three nephews, Johnny Brooks, Jr., Stewart (Dawn) Sheckler , William Flint Childers; and one niece, Michelle (Ed) Tipton; several great nieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews

Memorial Services will be conducted Thursday, May 9, 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Steward Sheckler. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Joyce Ann Mable Walters Hurley, 67, widow of Bradley, passed away Tuesday at the Berea Health and Rehab Center, after a short illness. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late William and Ellar Pitts Walters. She enjoyed sewing, and attended the Broadway Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a brother John Walters.

Survivors include her sons Brad and Josh Hurley; and her sisters Ruth Walters and Mary Crump.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Malcolm Hester officiating. Burial will follow in the Crowe Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m. Friday.