Blessing of the Bikes

Riders-n-Christ Motorcycle Ministry will host a “Blessing of the Bikes” on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. Please meet at Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry, located at 400 Duck Wear Rd. A motorcycle license or permit is required. For more information, call Rob at 606-272-3925.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Sat., May 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the Irvine First Christian Church located at 270 Main Street. All donors will receive a $10 Walmart gift card. Please consider giving; Memorial Day weekend brings an increased demand for blood. (Photo ID required.)

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Class of 1964 Reunion

The class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion at Michael’s Restaurant on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Please spread the word. Call Diana Arthur at 723-2636 with any questions.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

Teen Conference

This year’s Teen Conference will be June 10-13. This is a leadership conference for high school students on UK’s campus. Call 606-723-4557 to register. Deadline is May 3.

Democratic Executive Committee

The Democratic Executive Committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Estill County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library

(Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught)

Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Recent donations given by Kiwanis have been for the Relay for Life, FLO Party, and two mowings of the Old Irvine Cemetery on River Drive beside Citizens Guaranty Bank. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Jeff Hix is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Red, White and Tuna by RCP

Mark your calendars now to attend this delightful comedy. Come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Red, White and Tuna, a hilarious play about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at the Estill County High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Retired Teachers

Retired Teachers will be touring Ashland, Home of Henry Clay in Lexington, KY on Tuesday, May 14. They will be leaving from Save-A-Lot parking lot at 9:45 a.m. for the second tour starting at 11 a.m. The tickets are $15, if 10 or more going, there will be a reduction in the cost and a private tour. Need more information, call Robert Smith (723-3728) or Floretta Thorpe (723-4479).

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church pavilion. The program will be a “Show, Tell, & Trade”. This will be an opportunity to get questions answered. Samples will be on display and visitors are welcome to attend and bring any rocks, agates, gems, fossils, etc. Also the KY Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show during the Mountain Mushroom Festival will be discussed. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group.

Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk

In memory of Josh Teegarden, who was killed while serving on the mission field, the Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held on May 18, 2019 at Easy Walker Park in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m. After May 1, the fee will be $25. All who register will receive a t-shirt. Awards will be given to the top female and male racers in eight categories. For more information, or to register, call Bill or Pam Teegarden at 606-748-8456 or email wgteegarden@yahoo.com or sarah.teegarden@gmail.com.

Crochet Class

On May 18 beginning at 11 a.m. there will be a Crochet Class at the Estill County Public Library. Please bring the following items with you: “I” hook, 1 skein of cotton worsted weight yarn, and a tapestry needle.

Art with Sandy

Art with Sandy is back on May 22 at 1:30 p.m. Come out and learn about the love of art with Sandy Savage at the Estill County Public Library.

Walk Slim

See below.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

Walk Slim is held at the Estill County Public Library at 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. If the weather is pretty they will venture outside to walk. If you are interested in joining, please just drop by the library at 5 and walk your way to a healthier life.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.