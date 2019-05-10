Gospel Meeting

At Crystal Church of Christ 100 Beattyville Road, Ravenna from May 5 to May 10. Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday Bro. Mike Hoover will be speaking beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday Bro. Donnie Oliver will be speaking. Everyone is invited.

Spring Revival at South Irvine Baptist

There will be a spring revival at South Irvine Baptist Church on May 10, 11, 12. The Bluegrass Boys will be singing. They are Ronnie Wolfe, Carl Morton, Bobby Lakes, and Bob Jones. They will be singing and preaching each night. Services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Donnie Burford is pastor.

Irvine Free Methodist 100th Year

The Irvine Free Methodist Church is celebrating 100 years of serving Estill Countians on June 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow on the grounds. Several pastors from years past will be in attendance, as well as many people who used to go to the church. We invite anyone who used to go to the Irvine Free Methodist Church in the past to attend on this day. If you wish to bring a covered dish that would be appreciated.

Old Time Baptist Singing

Old Time Baptist on Little Doe Creek Road will be having a singing on May 11 at 7 p.m. Featured singers are Glory Road. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments and sing.

Concert at Calvary Baptist

The Bobby Bowen Family will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. Bobby was a member of the MidSouth Boys for many years, which began the genre of Christian Country Music. Now he is traveling with his family all across the country. We invite everyone and all churches to join us on that Sunday night for a wonderful night of music and worship.