Russell Eugene Banks, 42, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born July 19, 1976 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Raymond Banks and Teresa Hall.

Survivors include his mother, Teresa Hall; a brother, Rupert Congleton; and a sister, Tonya Congleton. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Banks, and grandparents, Elmo and Wondella Congleton.

Services were Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at the Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial was in Congleton Family Cemetery with Jerry Vance, Josh Congleton, Alex Congleton, Gary Jones, Rupert Congleton, Dalton Snowden, and Matt Brineger as pallbearers.

Andra Michelle Gibson, 42, of Evansville, IN died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:55 a.m., at her home surrounded by her family. Andra was born July 7, 1976 in Irvine, Kentucky to Bill and Mildred Richardson.

Andra graduated from Estill County High School and attended Sullivan University in Lexington, KY, with a degree in Computer Programming. She worked as a Logistics Project Manager for Carhartt, where she has been for 10+ years and has held different positions.

She was a member of the Lord’s Church-West Side Church of Christ in Evansville, IN. Andra enjoyed spending time with her family and always lived life to its fullest, even during her courageous fight with brain cancer. She always had a beautiful smile on her face. She enjoyed playing the piano, writing songs, traveling, attending concerts, zip-lining, and has even been skydiving.

She is proceeded in death by her grandfathers, Ferris Smith and Henry Clay Richardson, grandmother, Della Pittman-Cox, aunt, Bernice Smith, and uncle, Bruce Smith.

Andra is survived by husband Jason Gibson, son Kavan (Alex) Richardson, grandson Braxton Richardson, brothers Lamoine Richardson and Jason (Nicole) Richardson, Nieces MacKenzie & Keileigh Richardson, nephew Kaden Richardson, several aunts, uncles, and cousins; mother and father In-law, Mark and Carol Gibson, three step sons Blaine, Dawson, and Braden Gibson, sister in-law Jennifer (Nick) Hamilton, nieces Isabelle, Adelynn, and Fallon Hamilton, and nephew Griffin Hamilton.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Alexander West Chapel, officiated by Larry Albritton. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com.

A second memorial service will be held at Drip Rock Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Because a local funeral home is not involved with the service, anyone who would like to send flowers, etc., may send them to Andra’s brother Jason Richardson at 1457 South Irvine Rd., by Friday, May 3, and he will deliver them to the church.

Wendell Leon Hisle (b. January 6, 1925) of Lexington, KY, died on April 16, 2019. Born to Winburn Daniel and Nevah Muncie Hisle in Estill County, KY, Leon left high school to join the Navy at the height of World War II. He served off Omaha Beach at D-Day in the Naval Hospital Corps, catalyzing his interest in medicine. After the War, he returned to Kentucky and attended Centre College, where he met his wife of 65 years, Betty Jean Cundiff Hisle. After graduating from Centre in 1949, he helped build and run the Kentuckian movie theater (first film: Sands of Iwo Jima) in Liberty, KY, owned by his father-in-law, William Ralph Cundiff, and taught high school courses. He also served in the Naval Reserves and was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict.

Upon his admission to the newly-formed graduate program in health care administration at Duke University, Leon moved his growing family to Durham, NC, for two years, returning to Kentucky upon his graduation in 1957. He enjoyed a long and storied career as the chief executive officer for hospitals in Berea, Pineville, Ashland, Carrollton, and Louisville, KY, as well as Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He was a Past President of the Kentucky Hospital Association; Fellow and member of the Regional Advisory Board of the American College of Health Care Executives; and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Health, London, UK. He published numerous articles in professional journals, and served on the boards of many health and community organizations. In his retirement, Leon and Betty Jean lived in Lexington, KY, and Ocala, FL.

Leon was one-of-a-kind. Tall and rangy, he was quick with a smile and always had a joke or story to share with everyone he knew and anyone he met. He loved his family, Kentucky basketball (and sometimes the Blue Devils), ice cream, country ham, a good book, a smooth bourbon, and he always carried a pocket knife—“just in case.” He was also a dedicated golfer, still playing well into his 90s and with a hole-in-one to his credit. He was well-traveled and often remarked about the wonders of the world that he had seen abroad with Betty Jean—Notre Dame de Paris, Petra, the pyramids of Giza, the Matterhorn, and the Scottish Highlands, where the “road was a ribbon of moonlight o’er the purple moor”—but he was most at home in his beloved native Kentucky.

Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, whom he loved passionately and beyond measure. He is survived by, and will be dearly missed by, his children, W. Lee (Julie Worthen) Hisle of Mystic, CT, Candace (Dave) Hopperton of Louisville, KY, Karen (Charles) Cocke of Newport News, VA, and Kim (Bill) Deaton of Ocala, FL; his grandchildren Keri (Brian) Scholz, Jack Hisle, Casey (Jennifer Ibrahim) Swindler, Josie (Adam) Raymond, Cassandra Schueler, Courtney (Devin) West, Charles W. (Lindsey Navin) Cocke, Virginia (CJ) Ryan, and Sylvia (Ted) Oberwager; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Janice Hisle Bush of Irvine, KY, niece Ellen Bush of Lexington, KY; a few golf buddies and many good friends. His granddaughter, Emily Jean Hisle, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be private. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Centre College, 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, KY 40422.

Wynton Gayle Stone, age 84, of Woolly Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born August 27, 1934 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charles and Mona Lillian Richardson Stone. He was a retired carpenter and had lived in Estill County all his life. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a former member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his special companion, Jean Woods; two daughters, Kathy Stone, of Tennessee and Theresa (Ron) Stevens, of Scott Co.; four sons, David (Mary) Stone of New York; Danny (Traci) Stone, of Madison Co.; William (Nancy) Stone, of Estill Co. and Jimmy (April) Stone, of Estill Co.; his sister, Debbie (John) Hatton, of Clark Co.; two brothers, Jackie (Virginia) Stone, of Estill Co. and Ronald Gene (Betty) Stone of Bath Co.; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Stone and a grandson, William Brian Stone.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, April 27 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Terry Barnes.

Aiden Elliot Stone, age 2 months, passed away suddenly at his home Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born on February 5, 2019 in Richmond at Baptist Health to Amber Holbrook & Aaron Stone & was the youngest of 2 children. Aiden was young but loved by all who met him. He enjoyed watching The Wiggles and trying to sing along with them. He loved being in the car and seeing everything outside. He was such a strong, handsome little boy.

Left to honor baby Aiden and remember his love are his parents, Amber Holbrook and Aaron Stone, his sister, Arianna Stone, aunts, Brittany Parsons, Christi Carney, Dakota Holbrook and Destoni Stone, grandparents, Tammy Holbrook, David Carney, Gail Stone, and David Stone.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

Barbara Witt Vaughn, age 89, of Red River Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born December 24, 1929 in Estill County to the late Herbert and Frankie Wiseman Witt. She was a homemaker and former employee of Curlee Clothing Factory. She was a member of the Corinth Christian Church where she also played the piano. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Vaughn. She lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Rice, of Irvine; a sister-in-law, Otella Witt, of Winchester;

a brother, Herman Witt, of Ohio; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Jeremy Cheek) Rice and Whitney Rice

along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter; Charlotte June Vaughn, a son-in-law; Jerry Rice, four brothers; Howard Witt, Calvin Witt, Mitchell Witt, and Earl Randall Witt.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, April 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Dennis Pasley and Bro. Linville Dunaway. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center or to the Corinth Christian Church.

Pallbearers were Ricky Tuttle, David Estes, Jamie Dunaway, Otis Freeman, Glen Wise and Jimmy Cox.

Wilgus “Wigg” Wolfinbarger, age 76, of Coral Avenue in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 16, 1942 in Estill County and was the son of the late Cecil Thomas and Margaret McIntosh Wolfinbarger. He was a former employee of the Bluegrass Army Depot in Lexington and was the owner of Wigg’s Chevron. He was a member and deacon of the Cow Creek Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Judy Carol Tipton Wolfinbarger; two daughters, Kim (Gene) Harrison, Madison Co.,

Kristi (Brian) Crowe, Estill Co., his god-daughter, Staci (Eric) Puckett; one sister, Cecilia (Ralph) Howe, Estill Co., one brother, Paul (Jackie) Wolfinbarger, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Corey Harrison, Blake (Jordyn) Crowe, Tanner Crowe, Ellen Harrison Burke, Randy Harrison and Shalee Puckett; two great-grandchildren, Braxton Crowe and Meghan West, one Great-great grandchild, Haze West; his nieces and nephews that he called his babies; his friends that he adored from way back and still loved each of them until his last breath.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, April 24 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Joe Lahrmer and Bro. Chris Green. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus at 208 Kidd Drive in Berea, KY 40403.

Pallbearers were Tyler Sutter, Tyler Morgan, Eric Puckett, Bucky Wilson, Zach Withers, Jonathan Newton, Seth Farris, Shane Hurst and Austin Dunn. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Mainous, Mike Harrison, Mason Griggs and Farris Osborne.

Dewie Wiseman, age 91, of White Oak Road in Irvine passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born July 22, 1927 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Anna Powell Wiseman. He was a retired Pepsi Cola Distributor and a member of the Hargett First Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Christine West Wiseman; two sons, Eugene (Nettie Jane) Wiseman, of Richmond and Lloyd Wiseman, of Irvine; one brother, Wayne Wiseman, of Irvine; six grandchildren, Brian Wiseman, Barry Wiseman, Brett Wiseman, Christopher Wiseman, Am Crowe and Susan Hix

along with eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Louise Wiseman, five sisters; Orphy Deacon, Orie Puckett, Pearl Walling, Chrystal Sparks, Reva Jones and two brothers; Clyde and Ray Wiseman.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, April 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Roy Jackson. Burial will be at the Dunaway Cemetery.