Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church fellowship hall at 270 Main Street. All donors will receive a $10 Walmart gift card. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Class Reunion

The Estill County High School Class of 1970 will have their 49th Annual class reunion on June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna. All classmates and teachers are invited to attend. Call Linda Howell at 859-588-2904 with any questions.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

Teen Conference

This year’s Teen Conference will be June 10-13. This is a leadership conference for high school students on UK’s campus. Call 606-723-4557 to register. Deadline is May 3.

Spring Watercolor Painting

There will be a watercolor painting class on Thursday, April 18th at 6 p.m. Ages 9 to 18 4-Hers may participate. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up.

American Legion Events

Get your Lucky Ducky now! Choose from pink, blue or yellow, $5 a duck. Race will be May 4th at 3 p.m.

Democratic Executive Committee

The Democratic Executive Committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Estill County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet May 7, June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Job Seekers

Are you in need of resume assistance? Do you need help finding jobs to apply for? Do you need help preparing for interviews? Do you need tuition assistance to go back to school to become more employable? There are WIOA (Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act) services available to help. Residents of Estill County can speak to Trina Bustle, a Workforce Case Manager, about WIOA services by visiting the KY Career Center in Berea. Or, if you are unable to travel to Berea to get assistance, Mrs. Bustle will be at the following locations during May and June for job seekers. Please call for an appointment.

• May 7, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library

• June 18, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Estill County Adult Education Center or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estill County Library

(Resume, interview skills, and soft skills lessons will be taught)

Questions? Call Trina Bustle at 859-361-6315 or Mary Fields at 606-723-7323.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Join us for the second year of the Moonlight Market series! Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown series that was created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths and organizational tables and activities and love where we live. This series spans six months, and we hope it will be a platform to incorporate a variety of businesses, civic groups, and community organizations. The event is 6 to 10 p.m. on Broadway in downtown Irvine. New for 2019, the Market will be held on the first Friday of each month! The dates are: May 3, June 7, July 5, August 2, September 6, October 4.

Red, White and Tuna by RCP

Mark your calendars now to attend this delightful comedy. Come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Red, White and Tuna, a hilarious play about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at the Estill County High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6 p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.