Basement Sale

There will be a basement Sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna Saturday, on May 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, kitchenware, books and “just what you were looking for!”

Gospel Meeting

At Crystal Church of Christ 100 Beattyville Road, Ravenna from May 5 to May 10. Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday Bro. Mike Hoover will be speaking beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday Bro. Donnie Oliver will be speaking. Everyone is invited.

Unity Leadership Conference

Hope on the Hill is hosting a Unity Leadership Conference on May 4th at 6 p.m. We would like to extend an invitation to you to come and be a part of this conference. Marshal Sherles from King’s Chalice Ministries will be here bringing a message of unity to the Body of Christ. Let us break down the walls that are hindering us from being effective here in Estill County for the Kingdom of God and to fulfill the Great Commission together. We are located at 3905 Richmond Rd. in Irvine.

Pine Hill Singing

There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on May 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. with the Gift of Grace singing. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served after singing.

Spring Revival at South Irvine Baptist

There will be a spring revival at South Irvine Baptist Church on May 10, 11, 12. The Bluegrass Boys will be singing. They are Ronnie Wolfe, Carl Morton, Bobby Lakes, Bob Jones. They will be singing and preaching each night. Services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Donnie Burford is pastor.