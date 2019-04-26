By LISA BICKNELL

LISA BICKNELL

Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Estill Springs second graders sang “My Old Kentucky Home” before the school board on Thursday night.

Estill Springs Elementary was spotlighted during Thursday night’s Estill County Board of Education meeting.

Teachers participating in #KyCharge gave a presentation. It is a grant-funded program that benefits students by providing professional development for teachers and opportunities to secure new technology for classrooms and engage kids in history. Teachers JoLin Owens, Morgan Worrell, Rachel Newby and Dess Kerby presented a slide show of images from student history lessons.

Several second grade students also sang My Old Kentucky Home for all in attendance. A few kindergarten and first grade students presented a canvas to the board painted with the words, “In God We Trust.” Students informed those gathered that Governor Bevin recently signed a bill requiring schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent location.

ESE Principal Jessica Mullins also presented images “before” and “after” renovations at Estill Springs. The front offices have been extensively remodeled to make the entry safer, and a new roof is currently being installed. At press time, the new roof was about 50 percent complete.

In other business, Superintendent Jeffrey Saylor asked the board to approve a pay application of $128,250 for the roof renovation project at Estill Springs and ECMS, as well as a photogrammetric survey (via drone) of the property being purchased for a new school bus garage. The board unanimously agreed to approve the drone services, at an additional cost of $7,375. The total cost for the survey services of S&ME will be $44,008.50. The board also approved appraiser services of Steven D. Adams of Winchester. He bid the job for $1,900.

Saylor said dirt should be moved in June for the Estill Area Technology Center.

A final draft of the Estill County Schools District Facility Plan (DFP) was approved by the board. A public hearing will be held on April 25th at 5:30 p.m., and the public is encouraged to attend. The board will meet in special session at 6 p.m. to approve the final draft of the plan, which will be sent to the state board of education for approval in June.

The DFP lays out $18,000,000 in district need, over the course of the next four years.

The plan includes major renovations at the high school, including HVAC replacement, plumbing upgrades, LED lighting upgrades, technology upgrades, replacing ceilings and interior finishes, including flooring and paint. The estimated cost for the renovations at the high school is listed at $7,547,600. Not included in that estimate is “life safety” upgrades which include a secure entry vestibule and handicap accessibility upgrades at the high school.

The DFP also does not include upgrading the athletic facilities at the high school at a projected cost of up to $3,400,000.

Superintendent Saylor said in a later interview that it is unlikely that everything on the list will be accomplished, but if all needed renovations and projects were completed, that is the approximate amount they would cost.

The board approved Assurance Partners of Lexington as an insurance agent, and White and Associates as auditors for 2020. Auditing services will cost $17,500 a year for a three year term.

Consent items approved from the agenda included:

• A resolution concerning the untimely death of Brooklyn Nicole Fox, a senior at Estill County High School.

• A dual credit agreement with Bluegrass Community Technical College for classes in agriculture and family and consumer sciences.

• Out of state field trips-ECMS students to Kings Island

ECMS student council to Derby Dinner Theater in Indiana

ECHS FMD class to Cincinnati Zoo

ECHS FPS to international competition in Massachusetts. Superintendent Saylor said the school board is paying for housing and fees, or about 70 percent of costs of the academic teams’ trip.

•An agreement with Project Home Network, which will provide a grant for new CMA health services to the high school.

Personnel changes include the hiring of Mike Tanner as JROTC teacher at the high school and Alyssa Wysong as substitute teacher. Resignations were accepted from Paula Marcum, custodian at South Irvine, and Sherry Murphy, a teacher at the high school.

Cutlines: Sister Loretta Spotila accepted the Community Mountain Mover award during Thursday night’s board meeting.

Spotila represents the Interfaith Wellness Ministries, a non-profit that leads many local programs, including a local diabetes coalition and adult exercise classes. The center recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of work within the county.

Middle school principal Andrea Williams was named April’s Certified Mountain Mover; however, she was unable to attend the meeting, because she was in Chicago for the 8th grade trip. Williams is in her first year as head principal at the middle school. She served as assistant principal two years prior to that, and has been an educator at the middle school level for 22 years.

Loren Chaney was named the Classified Mountain Mover of the month. An RN for 10 years, Chaney is the school nurse at Estill Springs Elementary.