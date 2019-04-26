By Blain Click

CV&T Sports Reporter

On Monday April 15th, the Estill County baseball team hosted the Wildcats of Menifee County at Danny Wood field. This one was over early as the Neers surged ahead with three runs in the top of the first and another run in the second. The third inning saw Estill County put a seven spot on the board on RBI’s from Andrew Elam, Parker McCreary, Rocky Hix, and Morgan Seales. The Neers capped off the game with four runs in the fourth to apply the 15 after four mercy-rule for a 15-0 victory. Senior Justin Rison pitched all four innings for the victory allowing only two hits and zero runs while striking out five Menifee batters. Twenty eight of the 45 pitches thrown by Rison were strikes. The Neers tallied ten hits on the day. Seales, Hix, and McCreary all had two RBI’s each to lead the Engineers who scattered 10 total hits in the four innings. Estill County also did not commit an error on the day. Menifee dropped to 4-9 on the season.

On Tuesday April 16th, the Neers traveled to Stanton to take on arch rival Powell County at “sunset field.” Powell County has always had trouble when hosting late evening games because the sun angle blinds the batters from around 5:30-7:30 at night in the spring. Typically, start times are adjusted accordingly. The Engineers and the Pirates have become bitter spring rivals as they both have been regional contenders for several years. Estill has had the upper hand recently winning three straight district tournaments. Powell got on the board early with two runs in the bottom of the first on run scoring single from pitcher Jon Brooks. The score remained 2-0 until the top of the fifth when Estill scored a run on a sacrifice from Rocky Hix. That would be all the Neers would get as the Pirates scored two more in the bottom of the fifth to hang on to a 4-1 victory. Estill County out hit Powell County 4-2 but committed three errors while Powell did not commit any errors which turned out to be the difference in the game. The loss gives Powell the edge for the number one seed in the district but the two teams will meet again at Danny Wood field later in the season to settle the seedings for good. Andrew Elam pitched well for Estill going 4 1/3 innings allowing only 2 hits and one earned run before handing the ball over to Kamden KP Powell. KP went 1 2/3 innings allowing no hits and no runs and four strikeouts. Powell moved to 8-9 on the season.

Estill wrapped up the week by hosting the Cougars of Morgan County on Thursday April 18th . Morgan led in this one 3-2 going into the fifth inning but the Neers put up a ten spot and never looked back. Estill would add another run in the sixth for the mercy rule 13-3 victory. Isaac “Hollywood” Napier seems to hit better when he’s on the mound as he led the Engineers with three RBI’s on the day while also pitching 5 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits but zero earned runs in the victory. Kamden KP Powell came on to close the game for the Neers. Justin Rison, Isaac Napier and Rocky Hix all had multiple hits as Estill County scattered 13 total hits on the day. Estill County moved to 10-6 on the season while Morgan fell to 4-17.