Anna Genevieve Gould, age 79, of North Court Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2019, at the Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born December 17, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Millard and Daisy Webb Flynn. She was the owner of Gould’s Fashions and a member of the First Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Elwood Gould. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Michelle (Forest Gene, Jr.) Mitchell, of Shreveport, LA; her son, Eric Todd (Trish) Gould, of Irvine; four grandchildren, Jordan Wade Mitchell, Tyler Clay Mitchell, Eric Blake Gould and Nathan Oliver Gould and her great grandchild, Forest Dean Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Vida Flynn Cox and her brother, Alva Glendon “A.G.” Flynn.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Greg Humpert. Burial was in the Sandhill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tim Gould, Tom Gould, Rick Holbrook, Charlie Park, Jordan Mitchell and Tyler Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers were Roger Richardson and Harold Gould.

Geneva H. Jenkins, age 89, of McSwain Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 9, 1930 in Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Albert and Bendi Skinner Harrison. She was a homemaker and a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed taking long walks and working in her flowers. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Jenkins. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Rene (Gary) Bicknell, of Irvine; two grandchildren, Amy Denise Bicknell and Gary Lynn Bicknell and

a great grandchild, Leslie Rene Bicknell along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two children, Carolyn Sue Jenkins and Terry Lynn Jenkins and a grandchild, Christopher Lee.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Glendon Mays and Bro. Jason Brooks. Burial was in the Joe Miller Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Lynn Bicknell, Jason Hyden, Stevie Jenkins, Duane Peterson, Ronald Miller and Jeff Jenkins.

Wilgus “Wigg” Wolfinbarger, age 76, of Coral Avenue in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 16, 1942 in Estill County and was the son of the late Cecil Thomas and Margaret McIntosh Wolfinbarger. He was a former employee of the Bluegrass Army Depot in Lexington and was the owner of Wigg’s Chevron. He was a member and Deacon of the Cow Creek Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Judy Carol Tipton Wolfinbarger; two daughters, Kim (Gene) Harrison, Madison Co.,

Kristi (Brian) Crowe, Estill Co., his god-daughter, Staci (Eric) Puckett; one sister, Cecilia (Ralph) Howe, Estill Co., one brother, Paul (Jackie) Wolfinbarger, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Corey Harrison, Blake (Jordyn) Crowe, Tanner Crowe, Ellen Harrison Burke, Randy Harrison and Shallee Puckett; two great-grandchildren, Braxton Crowe and Meghan West, one Great-great grandchild, Haze West; his nieces and nephews that he called his babies; his friends that he adored from way back and still loved each of them until his last breath.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 24, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Joe Lahrmer and Bro. Chris Green. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus at 208 Kidd Drive in Berea, KY 40403.

Bonnie Jean Walden, age 66, of Sombrero Drive in Richmond, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond following a short illness. She was born March 12, 1953 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Nannie Stamper Thacker. She was a retired employee of Eastern Kentucky University and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Robert Floyd Walden; a daughter, Melissa Ann (Larry Floyd) Murphy, of Estill Co.; four sisters, Irene Shuler, of Estill Co., Lillie (Don) Benton, of Lee Co., Ruby (Ronald) Benton, of Estill Co. and Nellie (Lloyd) Estes, of Estill Co.; her grandchild and the love of her life, Cody Floyd and Shana Cox, who she loved like a daughter.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Eunis Thacker and four brothers; Ellis Wayne, Ray, Willard and Carl Thacker.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, April 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Glyndon Woosley. Burial was in the Beatty Place Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tim Shuler, Trent Elliott, Bill Rogers, Nelson Benton, Dale Benton, Stephen Estes and Joe Benton

Jewell Dean Fike, age 78, of Driftwood Drive in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born December 20, 1940 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elwood and Ruth Sparks Messer. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Price Fike. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia (David Crouch) Sharp and Kathy (Robbie) Walters, both of Irvine; three grandchildren, Anthony Muncie, David A. (Christa Mosley) Spivey and Rondene Plowman and great grandchildren, Autumn McKenzie and Bri Henry.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ilene Cox and two brothers, Wayne and Arnold Messer.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, April 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Thacker. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steven Walters, Doug Mullins, Mark Thacker, Markus Thacker, Ernie Thacker, Bill Lively, Dewayne Neal and Mikie Stepp.

Joseph Wesley Fox, better known as Joe, was born September 24, 1950 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence in Irvine, being 68 years of age. He was the son of the late Ezart & Margie Pearl (Redman) Fox.

Joe is survived by his sister, Wanda Fielder and by three brothers, Jimmy Fox, Randolph Fox, and William Fox. He was blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe is also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Fox.

Joe was a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Isaacs and Bro. Billy Stamper officiating. Burial followed in the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John, Steve, Randy, William & Mark Fox, and Wesley & Frankie Viars.