Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

Teen Conference

This year’s Teen Conference will be June 10-13. This is a leadership conference for high school students on UK’s campus. Call 606-723-4557 to register. Deadline is May 3.

Spring Watercolor Painting

There will be a watercolor painting class on Thursday, April 18th at 6 p.m. Ages 9 to 18 4-Hers may participate. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up.

American Legion Events

Get your Lucky Ducky now! Choose from pink, blue or yellow, $5 a duck. Race will be May 4th at 3 p.m.

Road Block: American Legion Riders and other charities will be having a fundraiser road block on Saturday, April 27th, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. All donations are appreciated. Thanks in advance.

Cooking for One (or Two)

People often look at cooking for one or two as a hassle, but it can be very rewarding while giving you the opportunity to be creative as well. This program brings together meal planning, purchasing food, proper storage, and techniques that make cooking for one or two a simple and fun task. On Monday, April 29, 2019, the Estill County Cooperative Extension Service will host Cooking for One or Two at 12 noon. Everyone is welcome.

Democratic Executive Committee

The Democratic Executive Committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Estill County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet May 7, June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine’s Session Room. A devotional will be given by Joe Hall, pastor of Rice Station Christian Church. The Board of Directors will meet and make final plans for their booth at the Mountain Mushroom Festival. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen. New members are welcome to join!

Pancake Breakfast

Irvine Masonic Lodge will be having an all you can eat pancake breakfast on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 7 until 11 at the Lodge Building. The Lodge is located at the corner of Broadway and N. Lilly Avenue. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, juice, milk, and coffee will be served. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12 years of age. Children 4 and under eat free with paying adult. 2-K/5-K Fungus Run participants can eat for $5. Carry outs will be available by calling 723-2188. Tickets will be available at the door.

Public Hearing

A public hearing concerning the Estill County Schools District Facility Plan (DFP) will be held on April 25th at 5:30 p.m., and the public is encouraged to attend. The board will meet at 6 p.m. to potentially approve the plan.

Red, White and Tuna to be performed by River City Players

Mark your calendars now to attend this delightful comedy. Come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Red, White and Tuna, a hilarious play about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at the Estill County High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Twin City Kruzerz Car Show

The Twin City Kruzerz Annual Mt. Mushroom Car Show will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Anyone interested in pre-registration may contact: Tobo Bryant at 859-582-9422, Jack Chaney at 606-723-4045, and Vernon Muncy at 606-723-7289. Pre-registration is $10; the day of the show it is $15. Deadline for pre-registration is April 20, 2019. On the day of the show, registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date is April 28, 2019.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

This Saturday and Sunday the streets of downtown Irvine will be buzzing with festivities for the 29th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival. Come on out between 9 a.m. -7 p.m. for music, mushrooms, rocks, antique cars and tractors, animals, and food and craft vendors. There is something for everyone!

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6 p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.