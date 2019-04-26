Basement Sale

There will be a basement Sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna Saturday, on May 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, kitchenware, books and “just what you were looking for!”

Gospel Meeting

At Crystal Church of Christ 100 Beattyville Road, Ravenna from May 5 to May 10. Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday Bro. Mike Hoover will be speaking beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday Bro. Donnie Oliver will be speaking. Everyone is invited.

Revival

Providence Baptist Church at Winston will be having a revival from April 28-May 1, with services beginning at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Bro. Dale Rose of Montecello. There will be special music each night. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. with morning services following at 11 a.m. There will be a meal following the morning service on the 28th. Everyone is welcome. Bro. Tim Roberts, pastor.

Missionary to Speak

The South Irvine Baptist Church would like to invite you to hear Bro. Marco Cantu, a Missionary to Mexico, speak on April 28 at 6 p.m. He will be speaking in his native tongue and his brother, Bro. Enrique Cantu, will be translating the message. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Unity Leadership Conference

Hope on the Hill is hosting a Unity Leadership Conference on May 4th at 6 p.m. We would like to extend an invitation to you to come and be a part of this conference. Marshal Sherles from King’s Chalice Ministries will be here bringing a message of unity to the Body of Christ. Let us break down the walls that are hindering us from being effective here in Estill County for the Kingdom of God and to fulfill the Great Commission together. We are located at 3905 Richmond Rd. in Irvine.