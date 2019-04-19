By Blain Click

CV&T Sports Reporter

Hunter Flynn on the left and Luke Fletcher on the right, display the bass caught by Luke in a recent tournament.

On Saturday, April 6th, The Estill County High School bass fishing team had three duos compete at Ky Lake. Micah Adams/Chase Rawlins, Luke Fletcher/Hunter Flynn, and Casey Howell/Summer Evans, all participated in the 2019 KBN Jr/High School & College Qualifier on Kentucky Lake. Luke/Hunter caught a bass, weighing in at 5 lbs and 7 oz. That fish tied with another team from western Kentucky as biggest bass caught in the tournament and qualified them to fish in the KY Bass Nation State Championship in June. Team Luke/Hunter finished 5th of 47 teams at the event. Only 30 teams across the state are invited to the event. Micah Adams and Chase Rawlings barely missed qualifying, finishing 6th in the event. Estill County is in their third season of bass fishing and is coached by Hopper Osborne. Luke is the son of Anisha and Steve Fletcher. Hunter is the son of Tim and Staci Flynn.