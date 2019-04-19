Clifford Ballard, 36, of Clay City, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Irvine on October 29, 1982, to William and Nellie Ballard. He was a construction worker.

He is survived by his mother, Nellie Ballard of Stanton; a son, William Ballard of Clay City; daughter, Sophia Ballard of Irvine; three brothers, Linville Ballard of Lexington, Fred Ballard of Winchester, and Garland Ballard of Winchester; five sisters, Callie Ballard of Winchester, Christina Ballard of Clay City, Linda Ballard of Georgetown, Martha Chandler of Georgetown and Bonnie Hacker and husband Kevin of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father William Ballard.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Faulkner officiating. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Grey Cemetery in Estill County.

Brooklyn Nicole Fox, age 18, of Church House Hill Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born November 20, 2000 in Madison County and was the daughter of George Fox and the late Jennifer Newton Fox. She was an Estill County High School Senior and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors, in addition to her father include her grandparents, Vicky Newton and Glen Newton; one sister, Haley Fox; one brother, Jaren Newton, all of Estill County.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 18, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tom Blackburn. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations toward her funeral expenses would be appreciated.

James Zachary Garrett, precious son of Richard and Joyce Garrett and beloved brother of Brooke (Tim) Albright and Brian (Mary) Garrett, passed away suddenly on April 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon and Dorothy Garrett. He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Morgan, Ashton, Sydney and Jaden Garrett and Jaxon and Ella Albright. He is also survived by his grandmother, Charlotte (Cliff) Nail. He is loved by many friends that will miss his smile and big hugs.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, April 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. John Anderson and Bro. Tom Bonny. There was a graveside service on Wednesday at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Thelma Louise Neal, age 89, of Joe Poore Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mount Sterling following a long illness. She was born October 10, 1929 in Goshen, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Hays and Hazel McKinney Vanlandingham. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County for the past 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Neal, one sister, Grace Lowder and three brothers; Eugene, Lewis and Kenneth Vanlandingham.

She is survived by three sons, Robert (Misty) Brunner, of Beaver Creek, Ohio,

Rick (Betsy) Brunner, of Vandalia, Ohio and Randy Brunner, of Dayton, Ohio; three step-sons, Ron Neal, Sr., of Estill Co., Steven Neal, of Dayton, Ohio and Timothy Neal, of Piqua, Ohio; four sisters, Ruth Hughes, Wanda Shaw, Delores Berard and Carol Vanlandingham; two brothers, Robert and James Vanlandingham; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Melissa Kay Neal and Ronald Neal, Jr.

Donald D. Richardson, age 89, of Miamisburg passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born in Estill County, KY on February 12, 1930 to the late Henry Wilson and Stella Richardson.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret (Winkler); two daughters, Donna (Robert) Hocks and Carla (James) Glick; one grandson, Shaun (Erin) Greggerson and two great-grandsons, Skyler and Ayden Greggerson.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Morris, Harold and Roger Richardson; sisters, Louverta Brandenburg, Viva Taylor, Alene Portwood and Laoma Thomas.

Donald was a lifelong member of Speedwell Christian Church in Richmond, Kentucky. He was retired from Aeronca, Inc. in Middletown, OH with over 26 years of service. Donald enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Newcomer South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., with Pastor David Rudd officiating. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, in Dayton, OH 45409.

Jewel Dean Cole Sons, age 83, of Walling Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born December 7, 1935 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Burton Estill and Alice Rader Cole. She was a homemaker and a member of the White Oak Church of God where she active in the Ladies Home Mission. She was also a former member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James William Sons; one daughter, Lisa Gail (Cathy) Sons of Madison Co.; three sons, Larry William (Donna) Sons of Estill Co., Barry William (Donalda) Sons of Estill Co. and Steve (Gloria) Sons of Estill Co.; three Sisters, Ruby Reagan of Tennessee, Wanda Ingram of Lawrenceburg, KY and Sue Mainous of Estill Co.;

brother-in-law, Howard “Tootie” Stevens of Florida; five Grandchildren, Jennifer Richardson, Brittany Hunt, Christopher Sons, Steven Tyler Sons and Miranda Dowdy and ten great grandchildren, Hannah Turner, Trey Richardson, III, Hailey Richardson, Carlie Sons, Marley Hunt, Josie Hunt, Colbi Sons, Tripp Hunt, Cash Sons and Logan Richardson.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Nettie Jo Stevens and two brothers; Burton Estill Cole, Jr. and James Wayne Cole.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 12, at the White Oak Church of God by Bro. Glydon Woosley. Burial was at the Dunaway Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Glen Richardson, John Hunt, Tyler Sons, Chris Sons, Chris Cole, Mike Tyree and Allan Stevens. Honorary Pallbearers were her great grandchildren and the members of her church.

Janie Ruth Sparks, age 84, of Elliston Road in Richmond, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born July 18, 1934 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Sherman Barrett and Nannie Jones Barrett Dozier. She was a homemaker and a member of the Waco Pentecostal Tabernacle. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Sidney Sparks, Sr.; six daughters: Delores Riddell of Irvine, Naomi Gabbard of Mt. Vernon;

Wanda Murphy of Irvine; Thelma Brinegar of Irvine; Charlene Brinegar of Berea and Marsha Sparks of Richmond.

She also had five sons: Sidney Sparks, Jr. of Richmond; Linville Ray Sparks of Berea; Ronnie Sparks of Richmond; Kenneth Sparks of Waco, and Franklin Sparks of Mt. Vernon. She had one sister, Eva Collins of Irvine; 21 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley Faye Sparks and one son, Otis Wayne Sparks, three sisters; Blanche Sparks, Liza Barrett, Ruby Sparks, four brothers; John, Claude, Charlie and Lester Barrett and one step-sister, Lillie Mae Luster.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sidney Sparks, Jr. and Bro. Franklin Sparks. Burial was at the Boian Cemetery.

Wanda Loe Thacker, wife of Allen Thacker of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Monroe and Clara Newton Stamper was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 16, 1952 and departed this life in Beattyville on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 66 years, 9 months, and 26 days.

She was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God and a former seamstress for Carhartt.

In addition to her husband Allen, Wanda is survived by three children: Tresa Bowman and husband Robbie; Tiffany Ratliff and husband Jonathan; and Allen Thacker, Jr. and girlfriend Amanda; seven grandchildren, Jordan Bowman and wife Tracey, Noah and Nicholas Bowman, Peri Thacker, and Alethia, Persephone, and Antigone Ratliff; two sisters, Lois Jean Flinchum and Barbara McIntosh all of Beattyville; two brothers, Raleigh Newton of Irvine, Kentucky and Herman Newton of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Michael B. “Beasley” Tipton, age 69, of Tipton Ridge Road in Ravenna passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born February 5, 1950 in Estill County and was the son of the late Alvin Dudley and Hazel Walters Tipton. He served in the United States Air Force. He was a retired electrician and former teacher at the Estill County Middle School. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by two sisters, Rebecca Bishop and Jessie Puckett, of Ravenna; one brother, Tyrone Tipton, of Kannapolis, NC; four nieces, Kim Gould, Tammy Tucker, Pamela Jones and Libby Puckett; one nephew, Terry Puckett; six great nieces, Marlee Isaacs, Arianna Tucker, Chelsea Parker, Caroline Josey and Kyleigh Puckett; four great nephews, Noah Isaacs, Brandon Tipton, Justin Tipton and Liam Puckett and several great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bobby Puckett, a sister-in-law, Deloris Tipton and a nephew, James Alvin Tipton.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, April 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Tipton Cemetery.

James Bobby Walling, age 78, of Campbells Branch Road in Ravenna passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born December 4, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late William and Evalina Keith Walling. He was a retired truck driver and a former member of the Fitchburg Masonic Lodge. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Tipton Walling.

He is survived by three daughters, Virginia Long, of Estill Co., Rebecca (David) Canter, of Estill Co. and Esther (Sam) McKinney, of Estill Co.; one son, James David Walling, of Estill Co.;

one Sister, Freda Jean Watson, of Estill Co.; one Brother, Lindsey Clinton Walling, of Florida;

four grandchildren, Jennifer Pingleton, Wesley Canter, Brianne McKinney and Martin McKinney and

five great-grandchildren, Alex Pingleton, J.W. Canter, Christopher Canter, Camille Spencer, Eli McKinney.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Ernest C. Walling.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, April 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ricky Kirby. Burial was at the Walling Family Cemetery.