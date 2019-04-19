Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

County Extension News

4-H Camp

4-H Summer Camp will be June 7-10th this year. The cost of the camp is $60 this year. Spots are limited; call 606-723-4557 to reserve your spot today with a $25 deposit. First come, first served. Applications for adult volunteers are needed also.

Cloverbud Camp

Cloverbud Camp is on June 28th to 30th, for ages 6 to 8. Application deadline is June 1, 2019.

Teen Conference

This year’s Teen Conference will be June 10-13. This is a leadership conference for high school students on UK’s campus. Call 606-723-4557 to register. Deadline is May 3.

Spring Watercolor Painting

There will be a watercolor painting class on Thursday, April 18th at 6 p.m. Ages 9 to 18 4-Hers may participate. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up.

American Legion Events

Whiskey Business will be playing at the American Legion Post 79 on Saturday, April 20, from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

There will be an egg hunt on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. Get pictures with the Easter bunny. Play games and hunt for prize eggs.

Get your Lucky Ducky now! Choose from pink, blue or yellow, $5 a duck. Race will be May 4th at 3 p.m.

Blessing of the Bikes

On Saturday, April 20, 2019, there will be a Blessing of the Bikes. Registration begins at 11 a.m and lasts through 1 p.m. Kick-stands up at 1 p.m. The event is at Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry at 400 Duck Wear Rd. in Irvine.

Cooking for One (or Two)

People often look at cooking for one or two as a hassle, but it can be very rewarding while giving you the opportunity to be creative as well. This program brings together meal planning, purchasing food, proper storage, and techniques that make cooking for one or two a simple and fun task. On Monday, April 29, 2019, the Estill County Cooperative Extension Service will host Cooking for One or Two at 12 noon. Everyone is welcome.

Democratic Executive Committee

The Democratic Executive Committee meets the fourth Monday of each month at the Estill County Library at 6:30 p.m. Our next meeting is April 22.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet May 7, June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, April 23, 5:30 p.m. at Estill Development Alliance. Members will be doing a service project and preparing the Hospitality Bags for the vendors at the Mountain Mushroom Festival. The items have been donated by Chamber of Commerce members. Also final plans will be made for the Student Art Show to be held at the Horizon Adult Daycare during the festival.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club will meet Thursday, April 18 at 5 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Members will have an in-house auction. Final plans will also be made for the Easter Egg Hunt in Ravenna Park on Saturday, April 20. New members are welcome. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member. “Kiwanis—it does a community good.”

Pancake Breakfast

Irvine Masonic Lodge will be having an all you can eat pancake breakfast on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 7 until 11 a.m. at the Lodge Building. The Lodge is located at the corner of Broadway and N. Lilly Avenue. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, juice, milk, and coffee will be served. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12 years of age. Children 4 and under eat free with paying adult. 5-K Fungus Run participants will receive $1 discount on their breakfast. Carry outs will be available by calling 723-2188. Tickets will be available at the door.

Twin City Kruzerz Car Show

The Twin City Kruzerz Annual Mt. Mushroom Car Show will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Anyone interested in pre-registration may contact: Tobo Bryant at 859-582-9422, Jack Chaney at 606-723-4045, and Vernon Muncy at 606-723-7289. Pre-registration is $10; the day of the show it is $15. Deadline for pre-registration is April 20, 2019. On the day of the show, registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date is April 28, 2019.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6 p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.