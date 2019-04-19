Nelons in Concert

The Nelons, a Grammy nominated Southern Gospel group, will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20th at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. Admission is free, a love offering will be taken.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 at Barnes Mountain will be having a singing on April 20 at 6 p.m. The Letterbox Boys are the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

Gospel Meeting

At Crystal Church of Christ 100 Beattyville Road, Ravenna from May 5 to May 10. Sunday mornings at 10:00. Sunday evenings at 6:00. Monday and Tuesday Bro. Mike Hoover will be speaking beginning at 7:00pm. Wednesday through Friday Bro. Donnie Oliver will be speaking. Everyone is invited.

Revival

Providence Baptist Church at Winston will be having a revival from April 28-May 1, with services beginning at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Bro. Dale Rose of Montecello. There will be special music each night. Sunday School begins at 9:45 with morning services following at 11 a.m. There will be a meal following the morning service on the 28th. Everyone is welcome. Bro. Tim Roberts, pastor.

Sunrise Service

Tony Horn, pastor of the First Baptist Church on Broadway, would like to invite everyone to attend a sunrise Easter Service and breakfast at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday.