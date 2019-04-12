By Blain Click

CV&T Sports Reporter

Freshman Mia Hale, chugs out an inside the park home run vs Lee County in a recent game.

Photo courtesy of Bobby Dawes Photography

The Estill County Lady Engineers softball team opened district play against Lee County on Monday April 1st at James Lonnie Thomas field. It was the first district game for both teams.

The Bobcats have been gradually improving every year under coach Paul Samples but lost some key players to graduation last year. Junior pitcher Emily Reed kept Lee County close early on, holding the Engineers scoreless through the first two innings, but Estill County heated up in the bottom of the 3rd inning when the Engineers put up a three spot on a home run by Kaylee Riddell and an inside the park home run by Mia Hale.

Lee County did pick up two runs in the top of the fourth, off Engineer pitcher Emma Winkle, but that would be all she would allow in the game. Winkle went the distance allowing six hits and two earned runs while recording 14 of the 21 outs via strikeout for the game. Winkle also lit it up at the plate, leading the team with three hits and four RBI’s on the day. She leads the Engineers on the season with 15 RBI’s two ahead of junior slugger Kaylee Riddell while also sporting a .556 batting average.

Winkle ranks in the top 20 in the state in several categories including hits, doubles, triples, and slugging percentage on offense. She also ranks 19th in the state in strikeouts while pitching with 49 K’s in 46 innings. The Lady Engineers finished off the Bobcats, winning by a score of 10-2 as the move to 1-0 in district play on the season. Lee County falls to 0-1 in the district.