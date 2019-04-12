Maynard Cole, Jr., age 78, of Eighth Street in Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born April 9, 1940 in Madison County and was the son of the late Maynard and Rhoda Clouse Cole. He was a retired truck driver with World Wide Trucking and a member of the Salem Christian Church. He was a United States Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cockrell Cole.

He is survived by a daughter, Connie (Rick) Arthur, of Ravenna; a son, Clinton (Sherri) Cole, of Irvine

a sister, Rosalee Lawson, of Richmond; a brother, Tom Cole, of Richmond; four grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer Tabitha and Jared and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Travis and three brothers; Ed, Alfred and Bud Cole.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, April 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jared Cole, Trae Burns, Ronnie Riddell, James Sparks, Logan Arthur and Steve Crowe.

Julia Green Tipton Randall, 79, passed away March 29th at Clark Regional Medical Center, after a long illness. Mrs. Randall was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Oliver Lee and Mertie Neal Tipton. She was a farmer and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by a son Ricky Crawford.

Survivors include her son, Ronald Crawford; her daughters, Carol Sue Randall, Sandy Kennedy and Leona McGuire; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, April 6 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.

Burial was in the Moberly Cemetery.

Steven Dewey McDowell, 37, son of Thomas McDowell, passed away Saturday. Mr. McDowell was a native of Estill County, a son of Thomas McDowell and the late Nancy Hall McDowell. He was a mechanic. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas and a nephew, Logan McDowell.

Survivors, other than his father, include his brothers, Kenny Rison, Thomas Dewayne McDowell, Michael McDowell and Chad Newman; his sisters, Brenda (and husband Eddie) Roberts and Tina (and husband Will) Spencer; his nieces and nephews, James McDowell, Ceara McDowell, Kendra McDowell, Ryan McDowell, and Riley McDowell.

Dr. Charles E. Terry was born on January 21, 1939 in Jackson KY, and was the son of Omeda Terry, teacher and Kentucky Mother of the Year, and Elmer J. Terry, teacher and Kentucky State Representative. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. He died on April 7, 2019.

Dr. Terry moved his family to Irvine, KY in 1966 where he opened Estill Medical Clinic along with his partner, Dr. Virginia Wallace. For 45 years Dr. Terry tirelessly dedicated his services to his friends, the people of Estill County. He was one of the first doctors to practice at the Estill County Hospital and served as Medical Officer with the Kentucky National Guard. He was active in local politics, worked diligently to restrict the dumping of toxic waste in the local landfill and always encouraged and exemplified healthy living.

Dr. Terry and his family were members of the Wisemantown Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his son Mark, his daughter Tracy and three siblings, Jim Terry, Mary Ellen Little and Betty Martin.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Brenda Napier Terry and three granddaughters, Jennifer, Sarah and Allie, and sister Chris Wright of Richmond, KY. He is also survived by his nephews Todd Childers, Mike Childers, Luke Wright and nieces Rae Wright and Lorah Shackelford.

Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church on Main St, Irvine with the service at 4 p.m. A private burial will follow at Mountain Memorial Cemetery.

Joyce Tine McKinney, age 72, of King Cemetery Road in Irvine passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born January 30, 1947 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Gracie Lee Gray Gilbert. She was a homemaker and member of the Turning Point Apostolic Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude McKinney.

She is survived by three daughters, Wanda Watson, Gracie Lee Henry and Tamara Lynn Isaacs; two sons, Ronald Glynn McKinney and Joey Allen McKinney; four sisters, Mattie Winkler, Wanda Young, Ida Mae Wumbles and Emmaline McIntosh; one brother, Buell Gilbert; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by two sisters; Dovie Lynch and Henrietta Lynch as well as three brothers; Scotty, Danny and Charles Gilbert.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, April 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Larry McIntosh. Burial was at the Hoover Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brad Brooks, Michael Ferguson, Steven Ferguson, Steven Brooks, Aaron Isaacs and Robert Henry.

Jackie Gayle Miller, 61 of Paint Lick, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Markey Cancer Center.

Mr. Miller was born in Madison County on December 17, 1957, the son of Blanche Rison Miller and the late Floyd Miller. He grew up in Pryse, KY and was employed by CSX Railroad for 17 years. He later went on to work in excavation for another 17 years. He was an avid Nascar and John Deere fan. His children and grandchildren were the joys of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Alesia Dennis Miller; his mother, Blanche Miller of Irvine; two sons Chad Miller (Jennifer) of Richmond; Nick Miller (Bobbi Jo) of Berea, and one daughter; Amy Rapier (Ralph), of Paint Lick, two brothers; Earl Miller (Carolyn) of Lancaster and Tony Miller (Lisa) of Irvine; one sister, Lou Ann Hall (Darrell) of Irvine; mother and father in law, Ruby and Earl Dennis of Richmond; nine grandchildren; Wesley Marcum, Wyatt Marcum, Walker Marcum, Austin Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Landon Miller, Zachary Miller, Warren Rapier, and Peyton Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Wilder Rapier.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Huffman and Bro. Clarence Rison officiating. Burial was in Manse Cemetery in Paint Lick, KY.

Pallbearers were Greg Kirby, Josh Miller, Chris Miller, Dustin Miller, Wesley Marcum, and Dennis Lakes. Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren.