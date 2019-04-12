Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

American Legion Events

Whiskey Business will be playing at the American Legion Post 79 on Saturday, April 20, from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

There will be an egg hunt on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. Get pictures with the Easter bunny. Play games and hunt for prize eggs.

Get your Lucky Ducky now! Choose from pink, blue or yellow, $5 a duck. Race will be May 4th at 3 p.m.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16th. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

Estill Action Group Hike

Local hikers can enjoy the mountain surroundings at 711 Marbleyard Rd. in Estill County on Sunday, April 14. As usual, participants will meet at the kiosk opposite Veterans Memorial Park (formerly the Choo Chool Park) in Ravenna at 1:30 p.m. that day. The EAG carpool will leave the kiosk at 1:45 p.m. promptly for the mountains. All hikers are urged to bring snacks and water and to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy foot gear. There is no charge for the hike.

EDA Community Forum

Estill Development Alliance will be holding its second quarterly community forum on Tuesday, April 16th at 6 p.m. in the Session Room at Steam Engine Pizza Pub. The forum will feature updates about the Kentucky Rail Heritage Center project and a conversation with Chris Campbell, President of the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be live streamed on Facebook.

Estill Extension District Board Meeting

The Estill County Extension District Board will meet Monday, April 8th, 5 p.m. at the Extension office. Meetings are open to the public.

Estill Retired Teachers

The Estill County Retired Teachers will meet on Monday, April 15, in the meeting room at the Estill County Public Library. The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. Mr. Tim Abrams, our executive director, is scheduled to be with us.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 11, at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Jessica Mullins will present the program. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet May 7, June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Medicare 101

Medicare 101 for family caregivers will meet on Fri., Apr. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Appalachian College Association building in Richmond next to Galaxy Bowling. Free for family caregivers in Estill County. Learn what’s covered by your loved one’s Medicare benefit and what changes can be made to maximize coverage by learning about Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, MediGap, and waiver programs. Registration required by calling 859-986-1500 or online at hospicecareplus.org. Refreshments and door prizes included. Sponsored by Hospice Care Plus for family caregivers whose loved ones are NOT medically eligible for hospice care.

Riders-N-Christ Motorcycle Ministry

Blessing of the Bikes. Saturday April 20, 2019, registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry at 400 Duck Wear Rd. Irvine, KY 40336. Must have a valid motorcycle license or permit to ride. For more information call Rob: (606) 272-3925

Twin City Kruzerz Car Show

The Twin City Kruzerz Annual Mt. Mushroom Car Show will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Anyone interested in pre-registration may contact: Tobo Bryant at 859-582-9422, Jack Chaney at 606-723-4045, and Vernon Muncy at 606-723-7289. Pre-registration is $10; the day of the show it is $15. Deadline for pre-registration is April 20, 2019. On the day of the show, registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date is April 28, 2019.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6 p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.