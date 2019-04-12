First Christian Church Spring Revival

Spring revival services will begin at Irvine First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Main Street in Irvine on Sunday, April 14, at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mark Bishop will share God’s message in song at 6 p.m. Services will continue Monday through Wednesday, April 15 through 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. each night. Ron Sturgill will be ministering. There will be special music nightly, and child care will be offered. Call 606-723-2924 for more information, or visit Facebook@First Christian Church of Irvine.

Nazarene Indoor Camp Revival

The East Kentucky District Church of the Nazarene Bluegrass Zone invites everyone to an Indoor Camp Revival with Evangelist Norman Moore on Sunday, April 14th through Wednesday, April 17th at the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene located at 280 Broadway, Irvine. Norman Moore is from southern California and is a Tenured Evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. Sunday services begins at 6 p.m., Mon. through Weds at 7 p.m. This indoor camp revival is sponsored by Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, Waco Nazarene, Richmond Rosemont Nazarene and Southside Church of the Nazarene. For more information on Norman Moore Ministries, visit www.normanmooreministries.org

Revival at Mt. Carmel

Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Ravenna will hold a spring revival on Sun., April 14, with Bro. Glendon Mayes at 6 p.m.; on Mon., April 15 with Bro. Joe Hall at 7 p.m.; on Tues., April 16, with Bro. Sean Plank at 7 p.m.; and on Wed., April 17 with Bro. Jon Sells at 7 p.m. Sunrise service will be on Sun., April 21, at 7 a.m. All are welcome! Call 606-726-9342 if you have any questions.

Nelons in Concert

The Nelons, a Grammy nominated Southern Gospel group, will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20th at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. Admission is free, a love offering will be taken.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 at Barnes Mountain will be having a singing on April 20 at 6 p.m. The Letterbox Boys are the featured singers. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.