Russell Hurley, 73, husband of Donna Gross Hurley, died Saturday, at Marcum Wallace Hospital. Mr. Hurley was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Willie and Beatrice Plowman Hurley. He was a Mason and retired employee of Bundy Tubing. Russell was preceded in death by his siblings Kathryn, Dale, Bradley and Matthew Hurley.

Survivors, other than his wife of 56 years Donna, include his daughter Debbie (and husband Wayne) Callahan; his sister Mary Karen (and husband Horace) Johnson, his brother Mitchell Hurley; his special family members Calvin and Ellar, his grandsons Christopher West, Joshua Callahan, Christian Callahan; his granddaughter Emaleigh Bowman; and several great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Calvin Conrad, Verlin Conrad, Jigs Kelley, Andy Newton, Roger Burns, and Derrick Burns.