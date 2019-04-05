Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6 p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club

Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet April 9, May 7, June 11, July 9 (second Tuesday of every month) at the Estill County Golf Club House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us. Together we can make a difference.

Grief Support Group

The First Tuesday Grief Support Group will meet on Tues., April 2, at 11-12 p.m. at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. It is open to those who’ve experienced a loss, especially those whose loved ones were cared for by Hospice Care Plus. No RSVP or registration necessary. If you’ve had a loss but your loved one was not cared for by Hospice, please call in advance to make sure the group can meet your needs: 859-986-1500. Offered the first Tuesday of each month.

Historical Society

The Estill Co. Historical and Genealogical Society will be celebrating 38 years of research and preservation at Aldersgate on May 7th. Meal tickets need to be purchased by April 28th, please contact a member or stop by the Museum on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Kentucky Heritage Group

Do you remember your Granny’s recipes? Soap making and quilting techniques? The Twin City Homemaker Club, along with the Estill County Homemakers, would like to start a Kentucky Heritage group where locals shine a light on cherished traditions and mountain arts. If you would be interested in being a part of this group, please contact the Estill County Cooperative Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. A recent donation given by Kiwanis has been for the Academic Cultural Night. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Jeff Hix is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis.

Medicare 101

Medicare 101 for family caregivers will meet on Fri., Apr. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Appalachian College Association building in Richmond next to Galaxy Bowling. Free for family caregivers in Estill County. Learn what’s covered by your loved one’s Medicare benefit and what changes can be made to maximize coverage by learning about Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, MediGap, and waiver programs. Registration required by calling 859-986-1500 or online at hospicecareplus.org. Refreshments and door prizes included. Sponsored by Hospice Care Plus for family caregivers whose loved ones are NOT medically eligible for hospice care.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606)723-1233 for further information.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the public library. The program will be a “Show, Tell, & Trade.” Plans will be made for the agate hunts on April 23, 24, and 25 and the KY Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show during the festival. Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

Tree Seedling Giveaway

The Estill County Conservation District will have a variety of tree seedlings to give to Estill County landowners on Thursday, April 4th. Seedlings will be given on a first come limited basis, as long as the trees last. Seedlings may be picked up at the Estill County Conservation District office building located at 1505 Richmond Road, Irvine, across from Bunt Gross Auto between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twin City Kruzerz Car Show

The Twin City Kruzerz Annual Mt. Mushroom Car Show will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Anyone interested in pre-registration may contact: Tobo Bryant at 859-582-9422, Jack Chaney at 606-723-4045, and Vernon Muncy at 606-723-7289. Pre-registration is $10; the day of the show it is $15. Deadline for pre-registration is April 20, 2019. On the day of the show, registration is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date is April 28, 2019.