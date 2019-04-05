First Christian Church Spring Revival

Spring revival services will begin at Irvine First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Main Street in Irvine on Sunday, April 14, at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mark Bishop will share God’s message in song at 6 p.m. Services will continue Monday through Wednesday, April 15 through 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. each night. Ron Sturgill will be ministering. There will be special music nightly, and child care will be offered. Call 606-723-2924 for more information, or visit Facebook@First Christian Church of Irvine.

Irvine Nazarene hosts Memorial Service

Irvine First Church of the Nazarene located at 280 Broadway, Irvine will be recognizing and remembering church members that have went on to be with the Lord this last year in a special Memorial Roll Ceremony Service on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. This year the church will be honoring Myron “Pete” Hall, Loraine Robertson, Joyce Barnes, Jimmie David Henry and William “Bill” Baber. Dinner will follow the service. The church welcomes family and friends to attend and share some memories of your loved one on this special day. For more information call 606-723-2266.

Nazarene Indoor Camp Revival

The East Kentucky District Church of the Nazarene Bluegrass Zone invites everyone to an Indoor Camp Revival with Evangelist Norman Moore on Sunday, April 14th through Wednesday, April 17th at the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene located at 280 Broadway, Irvine. Norman Moore is from southern California and is a Tenured Evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. Sunday services begins at 6 p.m., Mon. through Weds at 7 p.m. This indoor camp revival is sponsored by Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, Waco Nazarene, Richmond Rosemont Nazarene and Southside Church of the Nazarene. For more information on Norman Moore Ministries, visit www.normanmooreministries.org

Nelons in Concert

The Nelons, a Grammy nominated Southern Gospel group, will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20th at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. Admission is free, a love offering will be taken.

Good Friday Service

The Estill County Ministerial Association in partnership with First Christian Church of Irvine will be hosting our Annual Good Friday Service on Friday, April 19th on the lawn of First Christian Church of Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. Service will start at 12 p.m. Pastor Greg Humpert will be the speaker this year.