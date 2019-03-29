Connie Jo Hicks Sparks, 64, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Connie was born on August 16, 1954 in Madison County, and was the daughter of John D. and Ebbie Marie Hall Hicks, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a mother and grandmother and was of the Christian faith. She was a strong woman who loved her family.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Sparks; two daughters, Molly Walden and Penelope Powell both of Richmond; and sons-in-laws Charlie Walden and Chad Conner; six sisters, her twin sister Mollie Grant (Johnie), Millie Todd (Charles), Charlotte Brookshire, Carol Rummel (Richard), Nettie Smith (Melvin), and Dianne McIntosh; five grandchildren, Charlie “Chuck” Walden, Dakoda Joe Walden (Ashley), Angela Gabbard (Billy Joe Smith), Chase Conner, and Jaden Conner; three great-grandchildren, Jolene Walden, Avery Lynne Smith, and Forest Joe Walden; and aunt, Josie Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John David Hicks Jr., Randolph Scott Hicks, and Noble Hicks.

Funeral services for Connie Jo Sparks were held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Lainhart officiating. Burial was in the Hicks Family Cemetery.

Russell Charles Harper, age 89, of Canewood Drive in Winchester, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born August 10, 1929 in Bath County and was the son of the late John Ernest and Nancy Hawkins Harper. He retired from City Roofing in Elkhart, Indiana after working 72 years as a roofer. He was a United States Marine veteran of the Korean conflict and a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Howard Harper; four daughters, Linda Martin of Indiana, Carolyn Geil of Estill Co., Candice Means of Fayette Co. and Kayla Harper of Estill Co.; three sons, Gary Harper of Estill Co., Mark Harper of Jefferson Co. and Joshua Harper of Clark Co.; a special granddaughter, Dawn Day of Estill Co.; one sister, Gladys Barbee of Indiana; one brother, Kenneth Harper of Clark Co.; twenty grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Harper; one son, Rick Harper; two sisters, Margie Pervis and Sadie Cassidy and three brothers, James Thomas Harper, Floyd Harper and John Harper, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, February 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Paul Day Sr. Burial was at the Harper Cemetery.

Alline Hinds, age 79, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born June 9, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Helen Estes Griffin. She was retired from Croonies Pool Room where she worked as a cook and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wallace “Jack” Hinds. She is survived by two sons, Wallace Gene (Tammy) Hinds, Pineville and Mark Anthony Hinds, Irvine; 11 grandchildren, Alexis Hinds, Sierra Hinds, Makinna Hinds, Christopher Hinds, Mark Anthony Hinds, II, Kaitlyn Hinds, Paul Hinds, Frances Renee Hinds, Tamara Carroll, Velena Hinds and Jessie Wiggleton; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Oma Lee Lewis, one son, Paul Douglas Hinds, one sister, Margaret Hall and one brother, Price Griffin.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 20, 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers and Bro. Marvin Neal. Burial was at the Hinds Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Joe Snowden, Wallace Hinds, Mark Hinds, Mark Hinds, II, Jeff Mason and Andre Fox.

Glen Howard Watson, a recent resident of the Fountain Winchester Circle Care Nursing Home, died on Friday, February 22, at Clark Regional Medical Center, at the age of 95. He was born, one of eight children, on Feb 3, 1924 on Cob Hill, KY to Herman and Lanie Watson. An Army veteran of WWII, he served with distinction in the 18th Division, 112th Infantry in Belgium, Germany, France, and England. He was a celebrated bluegrass musician who played the mandolin and wrote and recorded music with his first wife Vivian (deceased) and, most recently, with the Kentucky Cut-Ups. Glen is preceded in death by both his parents, sisters Orpha and Anna Lee; brothers, Otis and Dennis; second wife, Margaret, and his beloved third wife Betty.

He is survived by sisters, Bea and Jewell; brother, Audra and by children, Glenda Parrillo, Nelda Marks, Ed Watson and Rickey and Darrell Wasson. Also by his grandchildren Michelle, Cristina, Michael, Alicia, Darren, Preston, Sherrie and Alison, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Glen was a devout Christian and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services were held Wed., Feb. 27th.

Virginia Fryman Prewitt, 100, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of R.S.”Bob” Prewitt. They were married for 53 years until is death.

She was born on July 15, 1918 in Harrison County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Louie T. and Viola Smith Fryman. She was a homemaker and was a former employee of Mildred’s Dress Shop in Irvine. Mrs. Prewitt loved to quilt and she loved gardening. She was the most thoughtful and giving person, one could know. She always wanted to do for you, and she wouldn’t let you do for her. She was a member of the Irvine United Methodist Church, Irvine, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother: L. T. Fryman Jr., her brother: Aubrey Maffett and her sister Edith Maffett.

She is survived by her nephews: Phillip & (Sondra) Maffett of Richmond, Gary & (Vickie) Fryman of Paris and Jimmy & (K.Ann) Barnes of Irvine. There are also several great nieces and nephews surviving.

The funeral Service was on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Battle Grove Cemetery, Cynthiana, Kentucky, with Bro. Chip Denief officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403.

Charles Bradley Crowe (Lil Charlie), age 41, of Dry Ridge Road Irvine, KY, passed away on Friday, February 15th, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial hospital, following a short illness. Charles was born January 19th, 1978 in Lexington and is the son of Zula Walling Brock of Richmond and the late Charles Edward Crowe (Big Charlie) of Irvine. He volunteered at Beattyville Housing & Development Corporation, Lee County. He was a man that enjoyed life, bringing smiles to others and caring for his two daughters. Charles’ hobbies were spending time with his family and friends along with collecting model cars “ hot rods”.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Big Charlie and his grandparents, Nettie Stacy, Jeff Walling, Mary and Herbert Crowe.

Charles is survived by his mother, Zula Walling Brock; his loving wife, Clarissa Harrison; two beautiful daughters, Brooklyn and Charlee Beth Crowe of Irvine; sister, Kelly Johnson (Leon) Jones of Irvine; sister -in- law, April Harrison of Irvine; brother in law, Adam Harrison of Richmond; three special nephews, Todd ( Liz) Jones of New York, Brady Jones of Irvine and Joseph Harrison of Richmond; one niece Taylor Williams of Irvine; mother in law, Wilma (Richard) Kelley; two special cousins, Sandy Smith and Joyce Litsey; his grandmother, Cordelia Sparks and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 24 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Interment was in South Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Scott Reeves, Bobby Brandenburg II, Jackie Crowe, Derrick Burns, Aaron Morrison and Leon Jones. Honorary pallbearers were Dave Freeman, Steven McDowell, Gary Sparks, and Brian Dawes.