Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes began on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Business Babes Society to meet

The Business Babes Society, Women Professionals of Central Kentucky, will host Central Kentucky Networking Connection events on March 14 at LaCabana in Irvine. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, look them up on Facebook at facebook.com/businessbabessociety/, http://www.businessbabessociety.org/events, or call 859-623-8282.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory board meeting on Wednesday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information, call Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Class of 1979 Reunion

ECHS Class of 1979 will be having a meeting to plan their 40th class reunion at The Steam Engine on Main Street on Tuesday, March 5th at 6 p.m. We will also be creating an ECHS Class of 1979 Class Reunion FaceBook group page you can join and share where we will post and update information about the reunion. Anyone that would like to help out with the planning, we’ll see you on the 5th.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

EAG Sunday Hike

Sunday, March 10 hikers can enjoy the beautiful view off Highway 52 from the cliffs of Tipton Ridge during the next hike sponsored by Estill Action Group. Participants will meet at the kiosk opposite Veterans Memorial Park (formerly the Choo-choo Park) at 1:30 p.m. The carpool to Tipton Ridge will leave promptly at 1:45 p.m. There is no charge for the hike. Everyone should wear warm, comfortable clothing and sturdy boots or shoes as well as bring water and snacks.

Hunter’s Education Course

There will be a Hunter’s Education Class (orange card) March 14th thru 16th. This will be a 3 day class that has no charge but you are required to attend all 3 days in order to get credit for the course. Thursday and Friday will be class room at the Estill County Fair Grounds, and Saturday will be the range day at the Estill County Sportsmen’s Club. MUST BE 9 YEARS OF AGE (as of March 14th) TO ATTEND. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife requires online pre-registration for all hunter education courses statewide. Registration link for this class — https://register-ed.com/events/register/137079. For more information, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine’s Session Room. A devotional will be given by Dave Cohn, Aldersgate Camp Director, and the Board of Directors will meet. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen. You are welcome to join!

Mountain Mushroom Festival

The 29th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 27-28. “Rather Be Shroomin!” will be the theme. The festival committee has been making plans and working behind the scenes with the goal of this year’s festival being the best ever. They invite anyone interested to attend the committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. More volunteers are needed and welcome to assist in the events and activities. For further information contact Francine Bonny, chairman, at 606 723-1233.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606)723-1233 for further information.

Crochet Class

There will be a crochet class on March 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 at the Estill County Public Library. Registration is preferred. The following items are needed for the class: “I” hook (5.5), 1 skein of cotton yarn, 1 tapestry needle, and scissors. Please call the library for more information at 606-723-3030.

Book Club

The Adult Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Our next scheduled book discussion will be on March 5 at 1:30 p.m. We are currently reading “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance. If you would like to join please stop by the library and get your copy of the book to read. For more information please contact the Estill County Public Library at 606-723-3030.

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 for Storytime. If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! We are also working on learning the alphabet. (We will no longer be having Nighttime Storytime on Thursdays. )

Weekly Elementary Lego Club

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see. We will also be having our first Saturday LEGO Club on January 26th from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.