Carol Jean Alcorn, age 70, of Doe Creek Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington following a short illness. She was born November 25, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Edward and Wahala Frances McKinney Newman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Estill County 4H Council. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Jay Alcorn; three daughters, Kathy (Paula) Samples of Lee Co., Phyllis (Mickie) Alcorn of Estill Co. and Kim (Mark) Smith of Powell Co.; one son, Andy (Carole) Alcorn of Estill Co.; two sisters, Brenda (Danny) Neal of Estill Co. and Pam Barnes of Estill Co.; one brother, Danny (Lonna) Newman of Estill Co.; one grandchild, Remington Jay Alcorn along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters; Vickie and Ruby Newman and one brother, Harold Newman.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, March 18 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Alexander Cemetery.

Donald Ray Crowe, 84, passed away March 6, 2019. He was a resident of Brentwood, TN and formerly of Versailles, KY. He was the son of the late Charles Marion and Nancy Atkinson Crowe. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harvey Frances Jennings Crowe; sons, Charles W. Crowe (Kimberly Sisk) of Brentwood and Donald E. “Deke” Crowe (Heather Mills) of Morris Plains, NJ; grandchildren, Casey Donovan and Corina Frances of Brentwood and Zachary Harrison and Sabrina Elizabeth of Morris Plains; niece, Cynthia (Kris) Weber and nephew Cameron Crowe, both of California. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Crowe.

Don was an Army veteran, a graduate of EKU and served for 43 years on the Delta Natural Gas board of directors. He worked for the KY Dept. of Insurance at retirement. Don was an avid UK basketball fan and UK Fellow.

A private interment and gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts are suggested to Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church Children/Youth Program, 516 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.

Leslie Pardee “Bonfire” Ellis, 87, passed away in his home in Delaware, OH on March , 2019. He was born in Lorain, OH and son of the late Walter Ellis and Lydia (McCalla). In his life he enjoyed, camping, fishing, and hunting. He served in the US Army and was a devout fan of Ohio State. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Wendy Carter and one sister, Marilyn Leadbetter.

Survivors include his children, Cynthia Roberts of Irvine, KY, Yvonne Barnett (Steve) of Ravenna, KY, Daniel Ellis (Angela) of Trinity, AL, Carrie Ellis of Winchester, KY, Leslie Ellis (Amy) of Coppell, TX, and Erica Ellis of Ashley, OH; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; his siblings, Joyce Supers of Oberlin, OH, Barbara Ward of Vermillion, OH, Harold Ellis (Barbara) of South Amherst, OH, Geraldine McClary of Oro Valley, AZ, and Lorna Ellis of Pasadena, TX.

Michael Ray Margison, 66, of Ringgold passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He had lived most of his life in Lexington, KY and the past 13 years in the East Ridge and North Georgia area. Michael was a United States Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam. His career was in Law Enforcement. Michael worked as a Police officer in Lexington, Kentucky and Bristol Rhode Island. He also worked with the Secret Service having protected President Ford and President Carter. Michael was accepted in the United States Marshall Service just before he was injured by a gunshot wound to the head disabling him for 37 years. The doctors said he would never be able to walk again. Michael’s determination allowed him to overcome the doctor’s prognosis and he learned to walk and was able to drive. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and he was always eager to talk of his Law Enforcement career and encouraging others to pursue their interest in Law Enforcement. Michael loved his family, cars, trains and keeping up with current events.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Margison and Lorraine Stevens; and sister, Judy Ann Griffin.

Survivors include his wife, Belinda Margison; brother, Henry Margison; sisters, Betty Ann Threadgill and Mildred Henderson; step-son, Colby (Shauna) West; step-daughter, Sunnie Tiffin; granddaughter, Danielle West; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Frances Miles Townsend, 76, passed away Friday at the Marcum Wallace Hospital after a sudden illness. She was a native of Huntsville Alabama, a daughter of the late Rosie Woodof Brown, and the late John Miles. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bingo, sewing, crochet and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her companion of 57 years James R.Townsend; her mother Rosie; her step-father Wilbur Brown; her father John; her brother David Miles; a grandson Michael Townsend.

Survivors include her children, Cassius E. Townsend, James E. Townsend, Johnny R. (Amy) Townsend, Joe Townsend, Connie W. (Jacob) Estes, Dorothy Walling (Henry Knight); her sister Connie (Mike) Powell, Dorothy (Carl) Gambrell; her grandchildren Victoria Townsend, Logan Townsend, Clayton Mays, Melissa Townsend, Marlena Richardson, Latasha Alexander, Leighann Alexander, Gloria Bingham, Chris Hoover, Josh Walling, Lester Lee Richardson, Tony Malicol, Tiffany, Carly Townsend, Corey Townsend, Ethan Townsend; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, March 19 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating.

Pallbearers were James Townsend, Joe Townsend, Johnny Townsend, Chris Hoover, Clayton Mays, Logan Townsend. Joshua Walling served as an honorary pallbearer.

Melvin Lee Williams, age 80, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born April 29, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Amos Lee and Vina Puckett Williams. He served in the Army National Guard and was a retired United States Postal Service employee. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church and the Twin Kruzerz. He was a retired member of the 4H Council and the Estill County Fair Board. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Lynn Hunt Williams; two daughters: Leah Williams of Estill Co. and Cindy (Jose) Garcia of Texas; two sons, Christopher Lee Williams of Estill Co. and Jeff (Sharon) Pearson of Madison Co.; two sisters, Bobbie Jean Johnson of Lee Co. and Glenda June Wiseman of Estill Co.; a brother: Ernest Wayne Griffin of Madison Co. and eight grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Williams, Lona Kate Williams, Mason Lee Williams, Jacob Alexander Williams, Juniper Good, Zaylah Good, Caden Pearson and Lily Brooke Pearson.

He was preceded in death by a son, William Williams, five sisters; Dorothy Williams, Marcella Cooper, Sarilda Mae Ross, Edith Faye Dozier, Roxie Roundtree and a brother, Amos “Bud” Williams.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 20 at the Rice Station Christian Church by Bro. Joe Hall and Bro. Matt Vaught. Burial was in the Thomas Williams Cemetery.

Billie C. Scrivner, 91, widow of Harold, passed away Tuesday at the Compassionate Care Center. She was a native of Estill County a daughter of the late Ben and Katherine Tipton Cornelison. She was a retired social worker, a member of the First Christian Church, First Christian Church Official Board, Marcum and Wallace Foundation Board and Auxiliary, NARFE Winchester Chapter 1828.

Survivors include her daughter Kay Scrivner and son Glenn Scrivner.

Services were held on Friday, March 15, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Greg Humpert officiating. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Irvine First Christian Church, or MWMH Foundation.

Robert Lindbergh Wiseman, II, age 57, of Fifth Street in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 14, 1962 in Estill County and was the son of the late Robert Lindbergh and Carlene Durbin Wiseman. He was a retired Clay Ingels employee and a member of the Ravenna Nazarene Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by: his wife, Camera Cunningham Wiseman; two sons, Trey Wiseman of Madison Co. and Hank Wiseman of Madison Co.; three sisters, Jo Anna Smith of Estill Co., Margaret (Danny) Wood of Estill Co. and Linda White of Arkansas; two brothers, Billy Bruce (Jennifer) Wiseman of Estill Co. and Bobby Jack (Geraldine) Gross of Florida along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Wiseman.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, March 16 at the Ravenna Nazarene Church by Bro. Bob Mills, Bro. Warren Toler and Bro. John Anderson. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Estill County Football Boosters and or the Ravenna Nazarene Church Building Fund.

Pallbearers were Bobby Gross, Joshua Gross, Brent Gross, Jonothan White, Randy Smith, Nick Wiseman, Joe Wiseman and Terry Arvin. Honorary Pallbearers were Clay Mansfield, Hoover Niece, Warren Toler, Jr., David Witt, Arthur David Ballard, Jeff Brinegar, Mike Tate, John Wiseman, Jay Wiseman, Jeff Horn, John Nutter and Beatle Lisle.

Larry Lee Wolf, Jr., age 61, of Edgewater Drive in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 23, 1957 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of Larry Lee and Roxie Newkirk Wolf. He was retired from the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the West Irvine Church of Christ.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include

his wife Donna Baker Wolf; a daughter, Brandi (Paul Descoteaux) Farthing of Irvine; a son, Jimmy Ray (April) Farthing of Irvine; a sister, Lisa Carol (John) Doran of Fairfield, OH; three brothers, Ricky Wayne Wolf of Hamilton, OH, Jonathon James Wolf of Hamilton, OH and Jeffrey Lane Wolf of Hamilton, OH and

a grandchild, Kyra Farthing along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 17 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bob Casey. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rick Wolf, Johnny Wolf, Ken Baker, Paul Descoteaux, Chris Goosey, John Doran and Jimmy Farthing.

Josie Logan Eversole, 25, of Richmond, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, following a short illness.

She was born, September 7, 1993, in Mt. Sterling, KY, to Blaine Eversole and Joyce Begley.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her daughter, Aubree Faith Eversole, Grant County; one grandfather, Andrew Begley, Estill County; one sister, Jessica Blaine Eversole, Madison County; two half-sisters, Tina Harrington, Kenton County and Sandy Eversole, Estill County; one half-brother, Shane Eversole, Estill County; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that will miss her so very much.

Josie was also preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ida Mae Begley; her paternal grandparents, Louis and Ethel Eversole and a half-brother, Rodney Eversole.

Services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, with Rev. Tony Marshall officiating.