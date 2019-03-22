Bake Sale to Save the Mack

The “Save the Mack” bake sale will be on Sunday, March 24th, in the ECHS Auditorium prior to the performance of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” All proceeds will go to the Save the Mack fund.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes began on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Concert-1985

1985 will be in concert at the American Legion Post #79 on March 23 at 8 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Must be 21 or over.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

EAG Sunday Hike

The next hike sponsored by the Estill Action Group will take place at Mt. Scratchum on Sunday, March 24. As usual, hikers will convene at the kiosk in Ravenna, opposite the Veteran’s Memorial Park (formerly the Choo-choo Park) at 1:30 p.m. The carpool will leave promptly at 1:45 p.m.

Participants should wear clothing that will keep them comfortable, as well as sturdy shoes or boots; and bring water and snacks for themselves.

Just prior to convening at the kiosk, anyone who wishes to help with post-flood debris clean-up at the underpass on Highway 1571 (on the way to Mt. Scratchum) can join us at the underpass for a quick group beautification effort.

Four Seasons Garden Club

“Edible Landscaping” will be the program topic at the Four Seasons Garden Club on Wednesday, March 20 at 3 p.m. in the Extension Office. Rick Durham, UK Extension specialist, will present the program which is open to the public and free of charge. New members are welcome to join. Francine Bonny is the club president. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Inc.

Free Dump Days

Take part in Commonwealth Cleanup!

(1) Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9 to 2 p.m.

Dump trucks will be available at the following sites:

Pea Ridge (located at the soccer fields)

Green Briar Church (at the foot of Drip Rock), Barnes Mountain (located at the corner of Eli Sparks Road & 851)

Cobhill Fire Station

and Winchester Rd., Hwy. 82 (82 Food Mart)

On Saturday, March 30, 2019, you may dump for free from 8 to 11 p.m. at Advanced Disposal (located at 2700 Winchester Road, Irvine) If you wish to participate in either of these two options, please remember the following rules: ABSOLUTELY NO TRASH can be left along roadsides. Neither the county nor state will be offering door-to-door pickup. Those leaving things along the roadside will be cited. ALL white-goods (i.e. appliances) must be taken directly to the landfill. Please keep in mind; white-goods are FREE every day at the landfill. If you have questions, please contact Judge Watson’s Office at 723-7524.

Hiring a Dependable Contractor

Building, remodeling, or repairing a home can be one of the costliest undertakings a family experiences. When building or repairing your home, the general contractor you hire can be either the biggest help or the biggest source of problems you will encounter. Disreputable builders may try to take advantage of you, lining their pocket, while leaving your house in an unsatisfactory state. You can learn to protect your interests and avoid financial disaster by becoming an informed consumer. On Monday, March 25, 2019, the Estill County Cooperative Extension Service will host Hiring a Dependable Contractor at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606)723-1233 for further information.

RCP present The Lion, the Witch,

and the Wardrobe

Come along with me and take a look into this forgotten wardrobe. Climb in—be careful not to trip—and push past the furs into the enchanted world of Narnia! Join River City Players on March 22nd at 6 p.m., 24th at 3 p.m., 29th at 6 p.m., and 31st at 3 p.m., as they present The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by Don Quinn. This is an all youth production; so come out to the Estill County High School Auditorium and support Estill County’s youth! For more information contact (606) 723-8746 or leslieharris40336@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6 p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.