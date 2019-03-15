photo submitted

Former Estill standout Caleb Bonny signing with Asbury University. Also pictured are his mom and dad, Jimmy and Sandy Bonny and head coach Will Shouse.

Estill Co. boys all-time leading scorer is looking forward to a new team.

Former Estill County basketball standout, Caleb Bonny, has officially signed to play basketball at Asbury University in Wilmore Ky. Bonny spent the last year at a combine prep basketball academy in North Carolina competing against some very good players from around the world and spending time honing his game in the process. Caleb finished his basketball career with 2448 points eclipsing former Estill County leading scorer Delmar McGee. McGee held the scoring record for 63 years. In addition to his individual records, Bonny led Estill County to its first ever Sweet 16 appearance last March as the Engineers wrapped up back to back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1992. The Engineers also won three 56th district championships in Bonny’s four years of playing varsity basketball. He served as team captain or co-captain in each of his last 3 years. His choice to attend the prep academy last year was primarily to upgrade his college offers and to take some time to determine which college major he would select. Bonny noted “I wanted to take some time to decide exactly what direction I wanted to go academically and also to find a perfect fit in college. I had several offers after I graduated but several of those schools had crowded rosters and the situations weren’t ideal for me at that time”.

Asbury University has long been known as a post-secondary institution that places a high value on faith in Jesus Christ. The United Methodist College advertises itself as a Christ first academy of higher learning where regular chapel services are still required for the students and great emphasis is placed on spiritual disciplines. Asbury may be most known for one of the greatest Christian revivals ever to take place on American soil when a normal February morning chapel service in 1970 started at 9 am and concluded over 2 weeks later without interruption. The ripple effect has been discussed for decades while also inspiring a book entitled One Divine Moment which defined the events of those 2 weeks and the many stories of how the revival spread across the country in the subsequent months. Bonny, who is more anxious to talk about his faith than his points, was looking for a place to play where he could continue his role as a spiritual leader while also playing an aggressive style of basketball. The Eagles won 20 games this past season under coach Will Shouse but graduated seven seniors. Bonny is hoping the door will be open for a lot of playing time in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, until school starts in August, Caleb will be doing what he does best, working on his game and studying the scriptures. While many students were enjoying the various aspects of high school social life, the class of 2018 basketball squad led by Bonny was always known as the “gym rats” spending multiple hours working on their game in the off season. That discipline translated into a fairytale postseason run for the Engineers elevating a tradition of winning while also providing the community of Estill County with one the most exciting weeks in Estill County sports history. So, if anyone is looking for Caleb Bonny, look no further than his church or the gym where he will be seen holding a basketball or a bible and professing his faith which he has shown has always served him well.