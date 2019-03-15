Wilberta Jane Arvin Richardson, 87, of Connersville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born July 24, 1931, in Estill County, Kentucky, to Albert and Myrtie Edwards Arvin, both of whom preceded her in death. She was the widow of Clyde Richardson, who she married on November 22, 1951 in Connersville, Indiana.

She resided in Connersville for more than 60 years and was a member of Connersville Baptist Temple. She was a faithful member of the Bereavement Committee at the church and will be fondly remembered for her welcoming hospitality and for sharing many memorable meals with family and friends. She and Clyde were well known for many years for refinishing furniture for many friends in and around Connersville. They also enjoyed gardening together and sharing the fruits of their labor.

Survivors include two daughters, Bridget R. Richardson, of Dayton, OH, and Michele A. Richardson, of Connersville; one sister, Anna Cox, and one brother, Dale Arvin, both of Irvine, KY, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind her beautiful cat, Booker, who she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bessie Richardson and Ruth Winkle, and four brothers, Clyde, Ed, James, and Billy Arvin.

The funeral service was on Tuesday, March 12 at the Urban-Winkler Funeral home, with Pastor Joe Ferreira officiating. Burial was in Dale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Connersville Baptist Temple.

Judith Ann Finney Adams, 77, widow of David Jennings Adams passed away after a long illness on March 4th, 2019 in Georgetown, KY. She was retired from Westinghouse Phillips Lighting in Richmond, KY. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Chester and Hazel Finney; her daughters, Sherry Lynn Adams and Lisa Beth Adams Glasson; her sister, Nancy Carol Lester; her brothers, Gerald Lewis Finney and Gregory Lynn Finney.

Survivors include her daughters, Amanda Lynn Adams of Georgetown and Carolyn Ann Adams of Georgetown; her sons, Mark Anthony Adams of Irvine and Matthew (Ashley) Adams of Irvine; her sisters, Marilyn (Lloyd) Bryant of Georgia, Deborah (Donald) Jordan of Irvine and Lola Finney of Irvine; her brother, Robert (Kathy) Finney of Ohio; her grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Adams, Andrew Adams, Jon Adams, Robbie (Monica) Glasson, Katie Glasson, Aadin Mullins, Dylan, Allison, and Ava Parker Adams; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Services were held Friday, March 8 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Pallbearers were David Adams, Robbie Glasson, Roger Hall, Eric Glassford, Rodney Hall, G.T. Embry, Harold Hall, Jon Adams, and Andrew Adams.

James Wayne (Jimmy) Cole, age 73, Stump Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. He was born January 25, 1946 in Estill County to the late Burton and Alice Raider Cole. He was a retired carpenter for Denham and Blythe Company. He was a member of the Outreach Church and former Member of the Estill County Golf Club. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Faye McDonald Cole of Estill County;

one daughter, Jamie Cole of Madison Co.; two sons, Jody (Ginetta) Cole of Indiana and Jason Cole of Madison Co.; four sisters, Jewell Sons of Estill Co., Sue Manious of Estill Co., Ruby Reagan of Tennessee and Wanda Ingram of Louisville; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Burton Cole Jr.; and one sister, Nettie Jo Stevens.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 12, at the Outreach Church by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.