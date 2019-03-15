Irvine First Church of God Blessing Box

Embry, a youth member of Irvine First Church of God (on Broadway), wants the community to know she has placed a Blessing Box on the front porch of our parsonage. It is a place for those in need within the community to pick up food or as a drop-off for those who wish to donate non-perishable food. Take what you need, leave what you can, but above all, be blessed!

Calvary Heirs at Williams Memorial Baptist

Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Ravenna will be hosting the Calvary Heirs on Sunday, March 31 at 6 p.m. There will be refreshments following the singing. Everyone is invited.

New Bethel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 Barnes Mountain will be having a singing Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Guest singers will be New Harvest. Refreshments following the service. Everyone is welcome.