On February 27, 2019, our beloved daddy, poppy and father-in-law joined his angel in heaven. He loved God, his family and friends. Even during difficult times in life, he relied on his faith in God to help him through. He was a living testament for anyone that had an opportunity to spend time with him.

“For we walk by faith; not by sight”

2 Corinthians 5:7.

He was born June 4, 1929 in Madison County, Kentucky. He moved with his family to Estill County in 1969 and has lived here since.

He was preceded in death by his angel, Josephine; his mother and father, Henry and Nellie Ramsey; his brothers, Arlie, Charlie, Millard, and Willard; his sister, Sara; a son-in-law, Harvey Greenwood and his special cousin, John Earl.

He is survived by two daughters Eva (Randy) Gross and Bonnie (Terry) Ellington both of whom were the apple of his eye; and has six grandchildren; April (Tom) Wilkerson, Melissa (Chris) McDaniel, Cecil (Jennifer) Greenwood, Joseph (Annette “Sweetie”) Greenwood, Robert Gross and Samantha (David) Coppersmith and thirteen great-grandchildren he affectionately referred to as his flower pots; Wesley, Carlie, Benjamin, Dilan, Calvin, Travis, Aubrey, Sarah, Zoey, Cameron, Jacob, Joshua, and Olivia.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Danny Neal. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cecil Greenwood, Joseph Greenwood, Thomas Wilkerson, Dale Sparks, Dilan Greenwood and Aaron Tipton. Mr. Ramsey’s great grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

Farrell Willis, age 67, of Blackburn Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born March 31, 1951 in Estill County to the late Marion and Bessie Hardy Willis. He was a retired mechanic and lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Lee Townsend Willis of Estill Co.; four Daughters, Sherry Willis of Paris, KY, Amy Shearer of Madison, Co., Farrah Willis of Estill Co. and Cassandra Willis of Estill Co.; three sons, Glen Townsend of Estill Co., Shawn Willis of Estill Co. and Jeremiah Willis of Estill Co.; four sisters, Nannie Hunt of Estill Co.

Myrtle Neal of Estill Co., Sharrion Anderson of Clark Co. and Judy Oaks of Estill Co.; two brothers, Herman Willis of Estill Co. and Cash Willis of Estill Co.; eleven grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews, and a very special nephew, Claud Willis.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sue Riddell and Joyce Riddell; and four brothers Charles Willis, Bill Willis, Beverly Willis, and Paul Willis.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 1 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial interment was in the Willis Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Samuel Travis, Keith Purdue, Mike Charlton, B.J. Anderson, Jason Abney, and Shawn Willis. Tim Purdue served as honorary pallbearer.

Rickey Howard, age 54, of Stacy Lane Road in Irvine passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born July 17, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of Catherine Crabtree Howard and the late Lloyd Howard. He was a retired custodian at the Estill County Middle School. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine Crabtree Howard of Estill Co.; one daughter, Hannah Parker Howard of Estill Co.; three sisters, Annette Nicholason (Pat) of Owen Co., Patricia Anderson of Estill Co. and Betty Sue Riddell (Tim) of Estill Co. and two brothers, Ronald Howard (Laura) and Robert Howard (Sue) both of Owen Co. He was preceded in death by one brother, Randal Howard.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Patricia Lee Carroll, 50, of Irvine passed away Thursday, February 28th, 2019, at her home. Trisha was born January 7th, 1969 in Estill County and was the daughter of Douglas and Glenna Carroll.

Survivors include her partner Steve Hoover; her brother James Carroll of Irvine; sisters Sherry Dixon (Donnie) of Berea, Connie Sparks (Earnie) of Berea, Rebecca Carroll and partner Raymond Kelley of Irvine, and Elizabeth Dotson (Larry) of Irvine, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Pea Ridge Church. Burial followed at Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Charles William Webb, 44, husband of Sharon Snowden Webb, passed away March 1st at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was a native of Estill County a son of Aelliene Richardson and the late Walter Webb. He enjoyed collecting jars and bottles.

Survivors other than his wife Sharon, include his sons, Cody (Alysha Cornette) Webb and Dakota Harvey; his daughter, Angel (Jonathon) Barrett; his brother, Robert (Amanda) Webb; his sisters, Sharon (Tom) Hardy, Brenda Tipton, and Tammy (Jessie) Riddell; his grandchildren, Wendell Barrett, Olivia Barrett, Alaina Cornette, Emily Webb, and Damon Webb.

Pallbearers were Damian Moore, Troy Moore, Cody Webb, Chris Wright, John Barrett, Angel Webb.

Services were held on Tuesday, March 5th at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.