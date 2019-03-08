Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes began on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Business Babes Society to meet

The Business Babes Society, Women Professionals of Central Kentucky, will host Central Kentucky Networking Connection events on March 14 at LaCabana in Irvine. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, look them up on Facebook at facebook.com/businessbabessociety/, http://www.businessbabessociety.org/events, or call 859-623-8282.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory board meeting on Wednesday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information, call Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Community Seed Swap

There will be a community seed swap on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office, located at 76 Golden Court in Irvine. The swap is free and open to the public. Bring any vegetable, flower or herb seeds that you would like to share. Questions? Call 606-723-4557.

Concert at American Legion

There will be a concert on March 9, 2019 at American Legion Post #79 in Ravenna, Ky. featuring:

Jennifer and Chris Shouse, Jory Bowling, Joel Serdenis, and Thump Keg Waltz Band. The concert lasts from 7 to 12 p.m. Cover charge at the door is $5. There will be food and a raffle for door prizes.

Bring a smile, a friend, and your dancing shoes. All proceeds are to be used to benefit the American Legion Post #79. Please support Local!

Concert-1985

1985 will be in concert at the American Legion Post #79 on March 23 at 8 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Must be 21 or over.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

EAG Sunday Hike

On Sunday, March 10 hikers can enjoy the beautiful view off Highway 52 from the cliffs of Tipton Ridge during the next hike sponsored by Estill Action Group. Participants will meet at the kiosk opposite Veterans Memorial Park (formerly the Choo-choo Park) at 1:30 p.m. The carpool to Tipton Ridge will leave promptly at 1:45 p.m. There is no charge for the hike. Everyone should wear warm, comfortable clothing and sturdy boots or shoes as well as bring water and snacks.

Estill County Retired Teachers

Estill Co. Retired Teachers will meet Monday, March 11, at the Estill Co. Public Library. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Joe Crawford will be tell us about the train steam engine & other activities.

Hunter’s Education Course

There will be a Hunter’s Education Class (orange card) March 14th thru 16th. This will be a 3 day class that has no charge but you are required to attend all 3 days in order to get credit for the course. Thursday and Friday will be class room at the Estill County Fair Grounds, and Saturday will be the range day at the Estill County Sportsmen’s Club. MUST BE 9 YEARS OF AGE (as of March 14th) TO ATTEND. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife requires online pre-registration for all hunter education courses statewide. Registration link for this class — https://register-ed.com/events/register/137079. For more information, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. The Estill County School’s “National Board Certified Teachers” will be recognized. Recent donations given by Kiwanis have been to the Academic Team, Ministerial Association, and the Mountain Mushroom Festival. Jeff Hix is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Legion Fish Fry

March 16 is the American Legion’s Birthday and we will be celebrating with a fish supper and Kenny Chenault, DJ. A dance begins at 8 p.m. Come join us!

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606)723-1233 for further information.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

“Gemstones and Jewelry” will be the program for the Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. It will be presented by Albert Mooney. Plans will be made for the Agate Hunts before the Mountain Mushroom Festival and the KY Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show during the festival. Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 for Storytime. If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! We are also working on learning the alphabet. (We will no longer be having Nighttime Storytime on Thursdays. )

Weekly Elementary Lego Club

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see. We will also be having our first Saturday LEGO Club on January 26th from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.