Irvine First Church of God Blessing Box

Embry, a youth member of Irvine First Church of God (on Broadway), wants the community to know she has placed a Blessing Box on the front porch of our parsonage. It is a place for those in need within the community to pick up food or as a drop-off for those who wish to donate non-perishable food. Take what you need, leave what you can, but above all, be blessed!

Calvary Heirs at Williams Memorial Baptist

Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Ravenna will be hosting the Calvary Heirs on Sunday, March 31 at 6 p.m. There will be refreshments following the singing. Everyone is invited.

Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal

Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church will be having a singing Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. The featured singers will be the Praise Singers and Arthur Christopher from Winchester. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Primitive Quartet to appear at

Providence Baptist Church

We are excited to announce that the Primitive Quartet will be appearing on Sat., March 9th at 7 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church located at 1115 Winston Road, Irvine, KY 40336. A love offering will be received.

The quartet has been traveling and singing gospel music for forty-three years and counts it a joy and privilege to spread the gospel through song. The ultimate goal is to see saints blessed and encouraged to have a closer walk with God and to help lead souls to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

Providence Baptist Church welcomes the Primitive Quartet and invites you to join us in this spirit filled meeting. For more information contact Paster Tim Roberts at 270-922-8575.