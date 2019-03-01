By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Torrential rains on Saturday night resulted in another round of flooding on Sunday morning that closed many roads.

School was called off again on Monday and Tuesday after students missed last Thursday and Friday for flooding and illness.

The river crested at 31.73 feet on Monday morning.

Local officials rank this flood as one of the top ten in Estill County, based on records kept by the National Weather Service.

Governor Matt Bevin has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Kentucky.

CSEPP officials are urging anyone wih personal property damage, even if insured, to contact their office at 723-6533. CSEPP is also assessing damage on public infrastructure such as roads. The information will be passed along to the state, who will pass it along to FEMA.