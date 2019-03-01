Basement Sale

The St. Elizabeth church basement sale will be on Sat., March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We will have lots of nice clothing (winter things reduced), shoes, household items, bedding, what-nots, toys and more.

Gospel Singing

There will be a gospel singing on March 2 at 6 p.m. at the House of Prayer located at 535 Dark Hollow Rd. in Irvine. Featured singers will be Billy Joe Mullins and family from Breathitt County and the local Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterward, and everyone is welcome.

Gospel Singing

The Pine Hill Baptist Church will be having a singing Saturday night, March 2nd starting at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be God’s Family Connection. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome.