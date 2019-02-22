Alline Hinds, age 79, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born June 9, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Helen Estes Griffin. She was retired from Croonies Pool Room where she worked as a cook and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wallace “Jack” Hinds. She is survived by two sons, Wallace Gene (Tammy) Hinds, Pineville and Mark Anthony Hinds, Irvine; eight grandchildren, Alexis Hinds, Sierra Hinds, Makinna Hinds, Christopher Hinds, Mark Anthony Hinds, II, Kaitlyn Hinds, Paul Hinds and Frances Renee Hinds and six great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Oma Lee Lewis; one son, Paul Douglas Hinds; one sister, Margaret Hall and one brother, Price Griffin.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers and Bro. Marvin Neal. Burial was in the Hinds Cemetery.

Joyce Ann Cox, age 70, of Lincoln Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, February 11, 2018 at her home following a short illness. She was born May 11, 1948 in Estill County to the late Roy and Grace Chamberlin Cox. She was a homemaker and lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Glendon “Blue” Cox, Estill Co.; three daughters, Karen Wilson, Janet (Paul) Whitley both of Estill Co. and

Sheryl (Kevin) May, Madison Co.; two sisters Wilma Richardson and Ruth Harrison both of Estill Co., seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one daughter; Glenda Cox, two sisters; Cleta Faye Richardson and Virginia Sue Cox, and two brothers; Roy and Darriel Cox.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Elmo Ray Cole, age 60, of Sunset Drive in Irvine, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born August 2, 1958 in Scottsburg, Indiana and was the son of Mary Alice Muncy Cole and the late Victor Raymond Cole. He was a former Stop and Shop store manager and had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his children, Mandy, Rachel and Kenny, and three brothers, Richard, Anthony and Jeffrey.

There are no memorial services planned at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Erlene Kidd Young, age 88, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed on at the Richmond, Kentucky Hospice Compassionate Care Center on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born Sunday, October 5, 1930 in Lincoln County, Kentucky. Erlene was retired from Powell, Walton, and Milward Insurance; and was a faithful member of the East End Church of Christ in Lexington.

Survivors include one son, James C. Young (Pam) of Irvine, Kentucky; their sons, Matthew C. Young of Irvine and Dalton Neal of Stanton, Kentucky.

Predeceased family includes her husband; William C. Young; parents, Oliver & Martha Susan Lynch Kidd; brothers, Porter Kidd and Chester Kidd; and sisters, Gladys Bird, Paula Reedy, and Marie Vanarsdale.

Visitation was on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Fox & Friend Funeral Home in Stanford, Kentucky. Minister Landon Rutter officiated the service. Burial was in Buffalo Springs Cemetery, where she was laid to rest next to her late husband William C. Young.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475; phone (859) 626-9292.

Barbara Rae Cox Arvin, 84, wife of Gene Arvin, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16th, 2019.

Barbara was born October 14th, 1934 in Irvine, daughter of the late Willie Norman and Rebecca Crouse Cox. She was a telephone operator for the Irvine Telephone Company. Barbara worked at Kroger as a cashier until retiring, as she always put it, “To spend more time with her grandchildren.” She was a member of the Wisemantown United Methodist Church.

Barbara’s biggest passion in life was her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, spending countless hours and days at their numerous sporting events and any activities. She was a big supporter of the Estill County Youth sports programs and over the years got to know so many of the kids and parents involved. In her eyes at the end of the game there was never a winner or loser, she so loved all the kids. After the game she would say with a smile on her face “They all did great.” She even loved the officials.

Barbara was an avid piano player, learning to play by ear at age 4. She could never read music, but could play anything she heard, or you could hum to her. She loved playing for friends, family, various churches, and on Sundays at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center & Horizon.

Barbara also liked to cook and was a very good cook. More than cooking, she enjoyed watching people eat what she prepared. No one was allowed to leave her house with an empty stomach. Her family and friends can attest to that, when they were lucky enough to eat her oatmeal cake, red velvet cake, or buttermilk pie.

In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by her four children Shelia Arvin, Woody Arvin (JoAnn Smith), Gina Arvin (Dennis Hall), and Cindy (Gary) Robinson; five grandchildren Loren Arvin (Steve Walters), Trent Arvin, Kaitlyn (Mitchell) Weekley, Kelby Robinson, Rachel Robinson (Ryley Thompson); five great-grandchildren Andrew & Kyser Chaney, Kenslie, Ian & Sophia Weekley and one sister Elizabeth Hounshell.

She was preceded in death by four brothers Ralph, Wallace, Henry and Boyd Cox; five sisters Geneva Bates, Carrie Szmansky, Jessie Holbrook, Alma Brewer, and Audrey Chaney.

Special thanks to the staff at Marcum & Wallace Hospital, staff at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the staff at Hospice.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Butch Arvin, Tom Bonny and Kelby Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Trent Arvin, Kelby Robinson, Andrew Chaney, Kyser Chaney, Mitchell Weekley, Steve Walters, Ian Weekley, Ryley Thompson, Gary Robinson, Dennis Hall, and Dylan Fields.

Shirley Ann Barnett, 71, passed away on February 17, 2019. Shirley was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky to the late Franklin and Evelyn (Adams) Barnett. She is survived by two sons, Tim and Shawn Courtney; three grandchildren, Shawna, Jonathan, and Trey; four great grandchildren, and a loving sister, Linda Barnett. She was a gifted artist, and loved to read, but more than that she loved animals. She had a special place in her heart for horses.

Shirley was a private person and so elected not to have a memorial service. A celebration of her life will be planned in the near future when the sun is shining and a warm breeze blowing. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

Blake Palmer, 17, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 as the result of an auto accident.

Blake was a junior at Shelby County High School. He loved all sports but his passion was playing on the Shelby County Rocket Baseball Team. He loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and anything to do with the outdoors. He was involved with helping with the Special Education Program at Shelby County High School.

Blake is survived by his mother, Cassie Bidwell (Matthew), Shelbyville; his father, Shane Palmer (Stacy), Mt. Washington; his brothers, Lan Bidwell, Shelbyville; Aidan Palmer and Zander Palmer, both of Mt. Washington; his sister, McKenzie Bidwell, Shelbyville; his grandparents, Allen and Renea Simon; Bobby and Theresa Shaver; both of Shelbyville; Michael Bidwell, Columbus, OH; Nancy Bidwell, Irvine, KY; his great grandfather, Brownie Shaver, Shelbyville; his great grandmother, Scottie Noland, Irvine, KY; his aunt and uncle, Cathie and Taylor Shaver; his aunts, Ann Hughes and Jerri Taylor; his uncle, Joseph Palmer, all of Shelbyville; and his girlfriend, Mallory Moses. Blake not only will be missed by his family and baseball teammates but also by all his friends and classmates.

Funeral services were on February 12, 2019 at the Shelby Christian Church. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.