Baseball Signups

Signup for Senior League Baseball online at richmondlittleleague.info for players aged 13-16. For more information call (859)200-0258. Applications to be submitted by February 24. Games will be held at Lake Reba.

Signup for Major League Baseball online at richmondlittleleage.info for players aged 11-12. For more information call (859)200-0258. Applications to be submitted by February 24. Games will be held at Lake Reba.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes began on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Business Babes Society to meet

The Business Babes Society, Women Professionals of Central Kentucky, will host Central Kentucky Networking Connection events on March 14 at LaCabana in Irvine. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, look them up on Facebook at facebook.com/businessbabessociety/, http://www.businessbabessociety.org/events, or call 859-623-8282.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

EAG Hike

Estill Action Group will sponsor a hike at Sugarloaf Mountain on Sunday, February 24.This event was originally planned for February 10 but was cancelled due to rain.

Any interested hikers can meet at the Charles VanHuss kiosk opposite the Veteran’s Memorial Park (formerly the Choo-choo Park) in Ravenna at 1:30 p.m. The carpool will leave promptly at 1:45 p.m.

The lower trail is moderately difficult. For those seeking a greater challenge, there is an optional upper trail which offers greater difficulty. Participants should be at least proficient in hiking for the lower trail. All hikers should dress for cold weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring water and snacks for themselves.

Fairy Garden Workshop

There will be a fairy garden workshop at the Estill County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 (supplies furnished). It is free to current paid Homemaker members. Spaces are limited. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up.

Farmer’s Market Meeting

The Estill County Farmer’s Market will meet on February 27 at the Estill County Extension Office. There will be a value-added product development workshop at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular meeting of vendors to plan for the upcoming season. New vendors are always welcome. Call 606-726-0679 for more information.

Hunter’s Education Course

There will be a Hunter’s Education Class (orange card) March 14th thru 16th. This will be a 3 day class that has no charge but you are required to attend all 3 days in order to get credit for the course. Thursday and Friday will be class room at the Estill County Fair Grounds, and Saturday will be the range day at the Estill County Sportsmen’s Club. MUST BE 9 YEARS OF AGE (as of March 14th) TO ATTEND. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife requires online pre-registration for all hunter education courses statewide. Registration link for this class — https://register-ed.com/events/register/137079. For more information, call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club motto is “Committed to Service.” They will meet Tuesday, February 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Pizza Hut. Members will be doing a service project and preparing hygiene items for Care Packages to be distributed in the community. The lrvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club is a civic organization, organized in 1954, and has served the needs of Estill County through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. The club meets on the 4th Tuesday evening to do a hands-on activity for children and/or adults.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 21 at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Kristen Blankenbecler will tell about the “Medication Management Therapy” program. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Leadership LEAP Accepting Applications

Applications are now being accepted to participate in the 2019 class of Leadership LEAP. LEAP is a combined effort among Lee, Estill, Jackson, & Powell Counties to develop the leadership skills and networks of our region’s people. The program runs from March through October, with participants meeting once a month. Goals are to develop participants’ personal and professional networks, enhance their knowledge of how our communities operate, introduce them to current community leaders, foster their understanding of local issues and needs, and develop their leadership and team building skills. If you are interested or you know of someone who is interested in participating, please visit www.LeadershipLEAP.org to download an application. But hurry! Applications are due February 27! Contact Estill Development Alliance Executive Director Joe Crawford at (606) 723-2450 or JCrawford@EstillCountyKY.net with any questions. LEAP is a non-profit and equal opportunity program operating under Estill County 21st Century, Inc.

Mountain Mushroom Festival Events Registration

The Mountain Mushroom Festival invites the community to get involved in the activities and events of the festival. Guidelines and registration forms for the Mountain Mushroom Festival events are available in Irvine City Hall and on the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. The applications are for the Arts & Crafts Booths, Fungus 5K & 2K Run/Walk, Parade, Agate Hunts, and Agate, Gem, & Mineral Show. Other activities that have prizes and/or rosettes are the Mushroom Cook-Off, Mushroom Hunting Contest, Cake Decorating Contest, Photo Contest, and Window Decorating Contest. Categories from youth to adults are noted on the guidelines. Contact the festival at (606)723-1233 for further information.

Nourish your Muscles

The maintenance of your muscles plays a major role in healthy aging. By taking care of your muscles, you can impact your quality of life now and in the future. This program will share what you can do to delay or even prevent the loss of ability to perform daily tasks as we age. The focus will be on how your muscles work, the importance of protein in your diet, and exercise for successful aging. On Monday, February 25, 2019, the Estill County Cooperative Extension Service will host Nourish Your Muscles at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend.

“Red, White and Tuna” Auditions

Auditions for Red, White, and Tuna will be held Monday, Feb 25th at the EDA building, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Rehearsals will be on Mondays and Thursdays, March through April. In May we will increase rehearsal to three a week. Projected performance will be the 3rd weekend in May.

Sweetheart Dance

There will be a Sweetheart Dance on February 23, at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 79 on Miller’s Creek Rd. The DJ will be Kenny Chenault.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6p.m. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.