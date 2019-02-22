Basement Sale

The St. Elizabeth church basement sale will be on Sat., March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We will have lots of nice clothing (winter things reduced), shoes, household items, bedding, what-nots, toys and more.

Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd., Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606) 723-7837.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Study in Revelation

The Study is over the letters to the churches in Revelation. Dr. Roy Lucas is the guest speaker. He has recently retired as the New Testament Professor from Clear Creek Baptist Bible college. He is a known writer and has writings published by Lifeway publishing company and in Holman Illustrated Bible Dictionary. Everyone is welcome to join us, February 21st, at Cow Creek Baptist for a fellowship meal beginning at 6 p.m., followed by Bible study beginning at 7 p.m.

Gospel Singing

If you like old time Gospel music, join us at the Ravenna Church of the Nazarene, at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, for a group of local musicians You will hear some of your gospel favorites. Come join us as we revisit yesterday’s songs!

Gospel Singing

There will be a gospel singing on March 2 at 6 p.m. at the House of Prayer located at 535 Dark Hollow Rd. in Irvine. Featured singers will be Billy Joe Mullins and family from Breathitt County and the local Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served afterward, and everyone is welcome.

Pizza & Movie Night

The Pine Hill Baptist Church will be having a Pizza & Movie Night on Saturday, February 23 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.