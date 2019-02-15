Clara Mae Cooper Henry, age 98, of Broadway in Irvine passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born November 13, 1920 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Effie Clem Cooper. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Henry. She lived in Estill County all of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Murphy, Richmond; two sons, Ronnie Henry, Estill Co. and Larry Henry, Estill Co.; three sisters, Virginia Withers, Nancy Rhodes and Wilma Jo Parsons all of Estill Co.; three brothers, Billy Eugene Cooper, Estill Co., Ray Cooper, Winchester and Henry Melvin Cooper, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four great-great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters; Katie Hill and Minnie Saunders and three brothers; William “Wigg” Cooper, Owen M. Cooper, and Arthur Lee Cooper.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, February 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Winkler. Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Henry, Les Withers, Jonathan Henry, Marvin Cooper, Raymond Cooper, Kyle Withers, James Henry and Joshua Henry.

Rudolph Tipton Crowe, age 75, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born March 2, 1943 in Estill County and was the son of the late Daniel and Betty Ann Tipton Crowe. He was a retired vice-president with CMS and a 50-year member and past Master of the Stafford Lodge. He was a farmer, a gun and knife collector and a Kentucky Colonel. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife LaDell Hall Crowe; two daughters, Elizabeth (Todd) Griggs, Estill Co. and Melissa (Chad) Snowden, Estill Co.; one son, Jeffrey (Shannon Todd Finley) Crowe, Laurel Co.; one sister, Janette Dixon, Estill Co.; three brothers, Shelby Crowe, Estill Co., Esco Crowe, Estill Co.

and Dallis Crowe, Clark Co. and six grandchildren, Jakolbi Crowe, Brayden Griggs, Callee Snowden, Mason Griggs, Jaxon Snowden and Jessup Chaney. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Dixon and Imogene Crowe.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chad Snowden, Todd Griggs, Shannon Todd Finley, Jason Flynn, Roger McIntosh and Brad Crowe. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Barnes, Dennis Miller, Mike Rogers, Gobel Rogers, Ray Rogers and Joe Profitt.

Evelyn Hisel Collins was born May 31, 1945 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, 73 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Melvin & Iona (Lainhart) Hisel.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Ricky (Sheila) Collins of Irvine and by four sisters, Betty (Nathan) Isaacs of Irvine, Christine (Robert) Harrison of Estill County, Bonnie (Turley) Rogers of Berea and Barbara (Everett) Rogers of Jackson County. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Kaylee (Christopher) Collins of Irvine.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thurman, Elmer and Desmer Hisel and by six sisters, Cynthia Adkins, Myrtle Hisel, Louise Lainhart, Eileen Rose, Brenda Fox and Ester Hobbs.

Evelyn was a member of the Kerby Knob Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home with Darren Hisel and Bro. Wesley Miller officiating. Burial was in the Hisel Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

Paul B. Fox, of Candler, North Carolina, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord in the late morning of Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the Aston Park Health Care Center in Asheville, North Carolina. He was 84.

Mr. Fox was born September 30, 1934 in Estill County, Kentucky, a son of the late John W. and Cora Mae (Spivey) Fox.

He attended school in Kentucky and like many others from that area, came to Indiana as a young man. He married Dessie Barker on September 20, 1952 in Liberty, Indiana and they spent most of their lives in the Wayne County area. He worked for McClelland Casket Co., D&M Manufacturing and retired along with his wife as manager of the Villa Motel in Richmond.

After moving to the Asheville area, he worked another 13 years at the Biltmore Estate.

Paul was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his passion was Gospel Music. Paul was a founding member of the First Southern Quartet and after that, he sang with The Gospel Fishermen. He loved playing his guitar and singing with his family and friends. An accomplished songwriter, Paul had several of his compositions recorded by several gospel groups, most notably the Primitive Quartet. Paul loved being around people and loved sharing a good story. He will be remembered for his warm personality and friendly smile.

Paul was a true Christian gentleman and loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a founding member of the Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond and after he and Dessie moved to North Carolina, they faithfully attended the Maple Ridge Baptist Church in Candler.

Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Dessie Hildred Fox; his sons and their wives, Pastor Steven and Kay Fox of Candler, North Carolina, Randy and Tammy Fox of Asheville, North Carolina and Matthew and Dianna Fox of Richmond, Indiana; his grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and Adam White, Jeremy Fox, Cessali Fox, Carson Fox and Noah Fox; his great-grandchildren, Tanner and Emma White; his sister, Hurley Berry as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brothers and sisters, Edward Fox, Everett Fox, Elbert J. Fox, Nevada Sue Ward, Ezart Fox, Ledford Frank Fox and Hubert Fox.

Services for Mr. Paul B. Fox were held at the Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 794 Round Barn Road South, Richmond, Indiana with his sons, Pastor Steven Fox, Randy Fox and Matthew Fox officiating. Burial was at the Salem Primitive Baptist Cemetery near Hagerstown.