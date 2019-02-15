Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes began on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Business Babes Society to meet

The Business Babes Society, Women Professionals of Central Kentucky, will host Central Kentucky Networking Connection events on February 12 at the Winchester Opera House and on March 14 at LaCabana in Irvine. The events start at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, look them up on Facebook at facebook.com/businessbabessociety/, http://www.businessbabessociety.org/events, or call 859-623-8282.

Drug Tip Line

The Irvine Police Department has their new drug tip hotline up and running. Call 1-606-975-6799 to report any suspected drug activity. You may call twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

EDA Community Forum

Estill Development Alliance will be holding its first quarterly community forum on Tuesday, February 19th at 6 p.m. in the Session Room at Steam Engine Pizza Pub. The forum will include updates on EDA activities, including reports from the Estill Co. Chamber of Commerce, River City Players, Leadership LEAP, and Estill Action Group. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be live streamed on Facebook.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

EAG Hike

Estill Action Group will sponsor a hike at Sugarloaf Mountain on Sunday, February 24.This event was originally planned for February 10 but was cancelled due to rain.

Any interested hikers can meet at the Charles VanHuss kiosk opposite the Veteran’s Memorial Park (formerly the Choo-choo Park) in Ravenna at 1:30 p.m. The carpool will leave promptly at 1:45 p.m.

The lower trail is moderately difficult. For those seeking a greater challenge, there is an optional upper trail which offers greater difficulty. Participants should be at least proficient in hiking for the lower trail. All hikers should dress for cold weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring water and snacks for themselves.

Fairy Garden Workshop

There will be a fairy garden workshop at the Estill County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 (supplies furnished). It is free to current paid Homemaker members. Spaces are limited. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet Thursday, February 11, at 3 p.m. at the Extension Office. “What to Know About Invasive Plants” will be presented by Mark Reese. The program is open to the public and free of charge. The object of the club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, and birds; and to promote cleanliness, beauty, and improvement of property in Estill County. New members are welcome to join the club which meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month. Francine Bonny is the club president.

The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Greg Horn will present the program on the Estill County academic Team and the Masonic Lodge’s perfect attendance bicycle program. Recent donations from Kiwanis have been the Salvation Army, Boy Scouts Troop #144, Boy Scouts Troop #89, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts Troop #7180, Pregnancy Help Center, Brayden Griggs (Scholarship) and Kelsi Richardson (Scholarship). Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Jeff Hix is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Leadership LEAP Accepting Applications

Applications are now being accepted to participate in the 2019 class of Leadership LEAP. LEAP is a combined effort among Lee, Estill, Jackson, & Powell Counties to develop the leadership skills and networks of our region’s people. The program runs from March through October, with participants meeting once a month. Goals are to develop participants’ personal and professional networks, enhance their knowledge of how our communities operate, introduce them to current community leaders, foster their understanding of local issues and needs, and develop their leadership and team building skills. If you are interested or you know of someone who is interested in participating, please visit www.LeadershipLEAP.org to download an application. But hurry! Applications are due February 27! Contact Estill Development Alliance Executive Director Joe Crawford at (606) 723-2450 or JCrawford@EstillCountyKY.net with any questions. LEAP is a non-profit and equal opportunity program operating under Estill County 21st Century, Inc.

Nourish your Muscles

Learn how to nourish your muscles during the February Leader Training lesson to be held on Monday, February 25th at noon at the Estill County Extension Office. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

“Red, White and Tuna” Auditions

Auditions for Red, White, and Tuna will be held Tuesday, Feb 19th and Monday, Feb 25th at the EDA building, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Rehearsals will be on Mondays and Thursdays, March through April. In May we will increase rehearsal to three a week. Projected performance will be the 3rd weekend in May.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:00 the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6:00. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.