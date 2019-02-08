On Friday night, January 18, senior Megan Bellamy achieved her 1000 career point on a two-point field goal in the second half of the game at Lee County. Megan is a three year varsity starter and a five year varsity contributor for the lady Engineers. She is currently averaging a team-leading 15 points per game. For the year, she ranks 32nd in the state of Kentucky in made three-point field goals per game and has made a total of 185 three-point goals in her career. Join us in celebration of this fantastic milestone by senior Megan Bellamy as she joins rare company among the 1000 point club of the Estill County Lady Engineers.