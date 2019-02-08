Charles Nelson Hammons, 83, widower of Arlene Ashcraft Hammons, passed away Friday at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington. Mr. Hammons was a native of Artmise, KY. He was the son of the late Edward and May Fortney Hammons. He was Navy Veteran, a farmer, a retired truck driver, a lifetime member of the VFW, and the American Legion. Other than his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sons Chuck and Danny Hammons; his brothers Junior, Stanley, Hugh, Jimmy, D.B.; his sister Cora Lee Smith.

Survivors include his son, Rob Alan Hammons; his grand son, Frank Hammons; many nieces and nephews.

Services were held Thursday, Jan. 31st at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Robert Boyd officiating. Burial was in the Hammons Family Cemetery.

Thomas Paine Knecht, 65, passed away Jan. 25th at Baptist Health in Lexington. Thomas was a native of Oneida, NY, a son of the late Louis F. and Helen Smith Knecht, and was a graduate of Lafayette High School. He formerly worked in the security industry. Thomas enjoyed music, and collecting music memorabilia. He donated some of his collection to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH. He had a lifetime subscription to Rolling Stone Magazine. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy. He was a loving son, and assumed the role of caretaker for his mother in her later years.

Survivors include his brothers Phil (and wife Jude) of Lexington, and Louis Jr. (and wife Carol) of Jericho, NY; his sister Peggy Sue Minton; his nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Services were held Wednesday, January 30 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Burial was in the Fielder Cemetery.

Sara Alene Neal, age 90, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 13, 1929 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Enoch and Ida Mae Crowe Stamper. She was a retired Sylvania employee and a member of the Hargett Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd J. Neal and Gerald Sparks.

She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Darrell) Tate, Madison Co.; Charlene (Charles) Sparks, Madison Co. and Patty (Ray) Embs, Estill Co.; two sons, Scotty (Donna) Neal, Estill Co. and Larry (Brenda) Neal, Estill Co.; one step-son, Ricky (Brenda) Sparks, Estill Co.; one sister, Anna Margaret Davis, Estill Co.; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters; Delberta Ingram and Velma Allen, three brothers; Junior, Jess and Virgil Stamper and one grandchild, Stephen Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Chaney and Bro. Billy Stamper. Burial was at the Campbell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ray Embs, Scott Neal, Jay Neal, Matthew Sparks, Daniel Sparks and Clay Rice.

Janet Lee Richardson, age 72, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born September 17, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Walter and Flossie Plowman Harris. She owned Janet’s Hair Spot and served on the National Board of Hairdressers. She was a master craftsman and a member of the Baptist faith. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Richardson; two daughters, Kendra Resha (Eddie) Tallent, Albany, KY and Karen Renae (Roger) Puckett, Irvine; two sons, Donald Lee Richardson, II, Irvine and Leslie Kyle (Deborah) Richardson, Georgetown, KY; eight grandchildren, Tyler Cox, Joshua Richardson, Elayna Cox, Josiah Miller, Andrew Richardson, Jameson Miller, Ben Tallent and Sawyer Tallent

She was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Cox and two brothers, Billy and Freddie Harris.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, February 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

Rudolph Tipton Crowe, age 75, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born March 2, 1943 in Estill County and was the son of the late Daniel and Betty Ann Tipton Crowe. He was a retired vice-president with CMS and a 50-year member and past Master of the Stafford Lodge. He was a farmer, a gun and knife collector and a Kentucky Colonel. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife LaDell Hall Crowe; two daughters, Elizabeth (Todd) Griggs, Estill Co. and Melissa (Chad) Snowden, Estill Co.; one son, Jeffrey (Shannon Todd Finley) Crowe, Laurel Co.; one sister, Janette Dixon, Estill Co.; three brothers, Shelby Crowe, Estill Co., Esco Crowe, Estill Co.

and Dallis Crowe, Clark Co. and six grandchildren, Jakolbi Crowe, Brayden Griggs, Callee Snowden, Mason Griggs, Jaxon Snowden and Jessup Chaney.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Dixon and Imogene Crowe.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery.