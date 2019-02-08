To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes begin on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Business Babes Society to meet

The Business Babes Society, Women Professionals of Central Kentucky, will host Central Kentucky Networking Connection events on February 12 at the Winchester Opera House and on March 14 at LaCabana in Irvine. The events start at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register, look them up on Facebook at facebook.com/businessbabessociety/, http://www.businessbabessociety.org/events, or call 859-623-8282.

Estill Action Group Hike

The Estill Action Group will lead a hike to Sugarloaf Mountain on Sunday, February 10, assembling at 1:30 p.m. at the Charles VanHuss kiosk opposite the Veterans Memorial Park. The group will leave promptly at 1:45 p.m. to carpool to Sugarloaf Mountain. The lower trail is moderately difficult; the higher (optional) trail is difficult. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes or boots and bring water or snacks for yourself.

Fairy Garden Workshop

There will be a fairy garden workshop at the Estill County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 (supplies furnished). It is free to current paid Homemaker members. Spaces are limited. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up.

Leadership LEAP Accepting Applications

Applications are now being accepted to participate in the 2019 class of Leadership LEAP. LEAP is a combined effort among Lee, Estill, Jackson, & Powell Counties to develop the leadership skills and networks of our region’s people. The program runs from March through October, with participants meeting once a month. Goals are to develop participants’ personal and professional networks, enhance their knowledge of how our communities operate, introduce them to current community leaders, foster their understanding of local issues and needs, and develop their leadership and team building skills. If you are interested or you know of someone who is interested in participating, please visit www.LeadershipLEAP.org to download an application. But hurry! Applications are due February 27! Contact Estill Development Alliance Executive Director Joe Crawford at (606) 723-2450 or JCrawford@EstillCountyKY.net with any questions. LEAP is a non-profit and equal opportunity program operating under Estill County 21st Century, Inc.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Nourish your Muscles

Learn how to nourish your muscles during the February Leader Training lesson to be held on Monday, February 25th at noon at the Estill County Extension Office. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

LIBRARY HAPPENINGS

Budgeting Basics

Would you like to learn more about how to make a budget? Do you have questions about how living on a budget can help you get out of debt? Join us this Thursday, February 7th at 6:00 to learn how to make your money behave!

Disney Day

Saturday, February 9th, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. we will be having a Disney Day here at the Estill County Public Library. This program will be for children that are in K-5. For our first Disney Day we will be reading a story about Cinderella, learning how to draw her castle and we will end the morning making a wind powered carriage to get her to the ball!

Valentine Boxes

Come out on February 13 at 1:30 p.m. and make your Sweetheart a Valentine box. Yvonne Harrison will be teaching this class and you will get the experience of working with one of our Cricut machines. Please call the library for more information on this workshop at 606-723-3030.

Walk Slim

We have a new program at the library. It is called Walk Slim. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:00 the Walk Slim group will be meeting to do indoor walking. It is led by a video recording. The program will last until 6:00. If you are interested in joining stop by or give a call for more details.

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 for Storytime. If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! We are also working on learning the alphabet. (We will no longer be having Nighttime Storytime on Thursdays. )

Weekly Elementary Lego Club

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see. We will also be having our first Saturday LEGO Club on January 26th from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.