Donald Edwin Arthur, age 85, of Waco, Kentucky, passed away January 27, 2019. He was a native of Irvine, born to the late Ben and Velma (Smith) Arthur. Donald was an Air Force Veteran and retired from General Motors in Flint, Michigan with more than thirty years of service and many great friendships.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Flannery Arthur; brother, Orville Arthur and sister Bonnie Arthur. He is survived by one daughter; Teresa (Roy) VanWinkle; grandchildren, Tommy, Steven, and Cynthia Goosey; one brother, Wendell Arthur and a special niece Tammy Hill.

Betty Louise Wilson, age 89, of Drowning Creek Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born October 28, 1929 in Estill County to the late Jim and Dovie Marcum Stone. She was a homemaker and was the oldest living member of the Providence Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jimmy) Chrisman, Estill Co.; her son, Jimmy (Betty) Wilson, Estill; six grandchildren, Greg (Lisa) Chrisman, Chad (Chrystal) Chrisman, Jamie (Brenda) Witt, Rhonda Turner, Keith (RaNae) Turner and her name sake, Jessica Louise (Joe) Wilson; twelve great grandchildren, Douglas Chrisman, Casey Covey, Derrick Chrisman, Destiny Chrisman, Zack Chrisman, Alyssa Chrisman, Joy Hamilton, Brittany, Ryan, Cody, Eric, and Destiny; six great-great grandchildren: Jaxon, Cloe, Kinsley, Lainey, Waylon, and Sadie Jane and a very special nephew, Larry (Chris) McMaine.

She was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Wilson; one sister, Bernice McMaine; and one grandchild, Jeff Chrisman.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill VanWinkle and Bro. Tim Roberts. Burial was in the Turpin Cemetery.

Pallbearers were her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters.

Harold Dean Stoll, age 84, of Moberly Road in Richmond, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. He was born June 4, 1934 in Hillsdale, Michigan and was the son of the late Marvin and Viola Reader Stoll. He was a retired Petty Officer with the United States Navy and a former United States Postal worker. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Hall Stoll; one daughter, Shawna (Tim) Leiva, Madison Co.;

one son, Stephen Stoll, Florida; two step-daughters, Deborah (Brian) Anderson, Florida and Ronda (Tom) Raines; one step-son, Ric (Sharon) Randolph; one sister, Ladonna Ferdon, Michigan; two step-grandchildren, Abigail and Jameson Raines.

He was preceded in death by one step-son, David Dettmer and three siblings; Betty Shaver, Paul Stoll and Dallas Stoll.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.