To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 31, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine’s Session Room. A devotional will be given and the Board of Directors will plan future activities. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen. You are welcome to join!

Mountain Mushroom Festival

Food Court Application

Food Court applications for the 2019 Mountain Mushroom Festival are available at Irvine City Hall located at 101 Chestnut Street and the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. Food vendors must carry a minimum $500,000 commercial vendor liability insurance. Application, fees and proof of liability insurance must be submitted by the deadline date of Thursday, January 31 at 4 p.m. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline date. No late entries will be accepted. The application fee is $175 per food booth space plus a $75 Early Departure/Closing fee, if applicable. For more information, you may call Kim Williams at 723-4235 or Irvine City Hall. The 2018 festival dates are Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes begin on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Apply Now for CAIP Funds

Applications will be available through Estill County’s CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments. The application period is January 14 through February 1. Applications will only be accepted during this time. Please obtain your Farm Serial Number (FSN) prior to applying. Apply at the Estill County Conservation District located at 1505 Richmond Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact us at 606-723-5104 or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ECCDKY. All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board.

St Elizabeth Catholic Church

The February Basement Sale at St Elizabeth Church will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. There will be men, women and children’s clothing, shoes, nice jewelry, household, books, and many more items. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.