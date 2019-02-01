Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd., Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kins. (606) 723-7837.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Study in Revelation

A three week Bible study will be held in February. The Study is over the letters to the churches in Revelation. We are having Dr. Roy Lucas as our guest speaker each session. He has recently retired as the New Testament Professor from Clear Creek Baptist Bible college. He is a known writer and has writings published by Lifeway publishing company and in Holman Illustrated Bible Dictionary. Each night there will be a fellowship meal beginning at 6 p.m., followed by Bible study beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come! The location of the study will change every week and this is the schedule for the study: February 7th at Providence Baptist (Meal at 6 p.m., Bible study at 7 p.m.); February 14th at Calvary Baptist, (Meal at 6 p.m., Bible study at 7 p.m.); February 21st at Cow Creek Baptist (Meal at 6 p.m., Bible study at 7 p.m.)

Green Pasture Worship Team

The Green Pasture Worship Team special performance has been rescheduled for Sunday night, February 10, at the Ravenna Christian Church.

The group brings fun and heartfelt messages each time they worship the Lord in praise. The service is scheduled to begin at 6 pm. The Church is located at 106 Seventh Street in Ravenna.