The Estill County Middle School Academic team excelled at the 73rd District Governor’s Cup held at Jackson County Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 15 and 16. They competed against Jackson and Lee Counties and were named the 2019 District Governor’s Cup Champions, Quick Recall Champions and Future Problem Solving Champions (Levi Bailey, Piper Samples, Jacob Winkler and Hannah Peters).

Seated, from left to right are: Ella Seale, Sam Patrick-Howard, Koda Jones, Ian Rowland. Zach Young, and Alex Beckler. Standing, from left to right are: Riley Hobbs, Kirston Kelley, Dylan Cole, Trenton Cox, Levi Bailey, Addison Beard, and Jenna Bailey. Not pictured, Taylor Williams, Hannah Peters, Jacob Winkler, and Piper Samples. The academic team is coached by Leslie Cornett, LaVelle Tipton, and Samantha Young. For more results of competition, see page A•11.